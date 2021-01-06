A joint session of Congress to count the Electoral College ballots was set to reconvene tonight after a tumultuous day in which Trump supporters breached the Capitol for the first time since 1814, sent the chambers into lockdown and interrupted challenges to Joe Biden's victory.

The proceedings were interrupted around 1 p.m. as a pro-Trump mob made its way into the Capitol building and occupied the grounds for several hours.

The session is scheduled to resume at 8 p.m. to verify the Electoral College ballots.

A livestream of the joint session is available below.

For additional coverage and ways to watch:

— MSNBC: Starting at 9 a.m. with Stephanie Ruhle on “MSNBC Live”; Hallie Jackson will take over as anchor for two hours of special coverage, beginning at 10 a.m. At noon, coverage will be taken over by Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell in Washington, D.C., and Katy Tur in New York. Beginning at 4 p.m., Nicole Wallace will have updates on “Deadline: White House.”

— NBC News: It plans to cut in with live coverage anchored by Lester Holt with Kasie Hunt, Peter Alexander and Geoff Bennett.

— CBS News: Norah O’Donnell will lead live coverage beginning around 1 p.m. She’ll be joined by Nancy Cordes, Ben Tracy, Nikole Killion, Major Garrett and Ed O’Keefe in-studio.

— ABC News: It plans to cut in to programming around 1 p.m. with coverage anchored by Tom Llamas.

— Fox News: Fox will present live coverage anchored by Harris Faulkner beginning at 1 p.m., with Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum and Chris Wallace. Brit Hume and Katie Pavlich will provide analysis and commentary. Chad Pergram and Mike Emanuel will report from Capitol Hill.

— CNN: Erin Burnett and Anderson Cooper will lead coverage for CNN beginning at 9 a.m. with special report “The Presidential Election: Congress Certifies the Vote.” Cooper will join Dana Bash, Wolf Blitzer, John King, Abby Phillip and Jake Tapper from noon to 7 p.m. Jim Acosta and Kaitlan Collins will report live from the White House, with Lauren Fox, Phil Mattingly and Manu Raju at the Capitol.

SOURCES: VARIETY.COM, THE BALTIMORE SUN