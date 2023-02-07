President Joe Biden will stand before Congress to give the second State of the Union address of his tenure as Commander in Chief tonight at 9 p.m.

Biden will speak before a newly splintered House of Representatives after the Republican Party won control during the midterm elections, though the aftermath saw infighting in the GOP as they squabbled about who would be named Speaker of the House before Kevin McCarthy took the reigns.

Expected topics include the state of economy across the U.S., what comes next after a Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the coast of Myrtle Beach in South Carolina, the continuing war in Ukraine and a string of recent mass shootings.

Related to the latter, Brandon Tsay, a 26-year-old computer programmer who disarmed the gunman responsible for the Monterey Park shooting in California last month, is among the guests expected to be in attendance, as is the family of Tyre Nichols, who died after being severely beaten by police officers in Memphis on Jan. 7.

You can watch the State of the Union address livestream on YouTube below: