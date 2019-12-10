While supporters lined up before dawn Tuesday in Hershey ahead of President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign rally at the Giant Center, protesters were planning their own rally.
As of Tuesday morning, nearly 900 people as shown interest in the Facebook event Protest Trump in Hershey PA.
The anti-Trump rally was planned for 5:30 to 7 p.m. on December 10, 2019, in one of the Giant Center's parking lots.
Lancaster Stands Up and Indivisible Lancaster were among advocacy organizations planning to protest. Other groups included:
- Keystone Progress
- Pennsylvania Together
- CASA in Action
- Indivisible Berks
- Capital Region Indivisible
- York Stands Up
- Cumberland Valley Rising
- Indivisible York
You can watch the video of the protests below or on the LancasterOnline Facebook page: