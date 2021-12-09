A write-in candidate for the Warwick school board was officially certified as the winner on Thursday, bringing to a close the last contested race in the 2021 municipal election.

For six weeks, the outcome remained undecided while a judge weighed whether 139 write-in votes should count toward candidate Emily Zimmerman’s total. Without those votes, which appeared as “Emily Zimmer” to county elections staff, she fell 92 votes short of unseating the district’s school board president, Republican Mike Landis.

Judge Dennis Reinaker’s initial decision to not count the “Zimmer” votes prompted Zimmerman and her attorney, Eric Winter, to file suit in Commonwealth Court. As that appeal awaited the court’s action, Reinaker reconsidered his previous decision and filed a legal brief saying Zimmerman should get those votes.

Zimmerman’s win was certified after Winter withdrew her case from Commonwealth Court, which freed Reinaker to issue a new order Thursday adding the 139 contested votes to her tally.

Landis, the board president, was seated while Zimmerman’s case proceeded, according to Christa Miller, the county’s top election official. Miller said her office had told Warwick’s board that Landis’ victory could be reversed once the write-in dispute was settled.

On Tuesday, Landis participated as a member for the board’s official post-election reorganization meeting, and was appointed to sit on two board committees.

But when the board meets next later this month, Zimmerman said she will take her oath and be assigned to committees.

Zimmerman thanked the conservative activist group FreePA for supporting her campaign, as well as Reinaker for his “integrity, wisdom and professionalism” in changing his mind on the “Zimmer” votes.

“Overall, we are relieved, we are filled with gratitude, and we’re excited that the truth is being told,” Zimmerman said.

Landis did not respond to a request for comment.