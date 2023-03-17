Six Democrats running for school board in Warwick School District will remain on the Republican primary ballot after a Lancaster County Court judge ruled Friday they had filed the proper paperwork to do so.

The ruling from Judge Dennis Reinaker followed a challenge to the candidates’ signature petitions from Jeffery Vance, a Republican candidate in the crowded school board primary.

“The (law) as it relates to the statement of financial interests is really clear,” Reinaker said in his ruling from the bench, that candidates need to file only one statement of financial interests with the local entity they’re running in, in this case the school district.

Vance challenged petitions filed by Amanda Chap, Cyndi DeLong, Dick Hall, Kellye McMillion, Cynthia Wingenroth and Lydia Walker de Ardón to appear on the Republican primary ballot. The six candidates also filed petitions for the Democratic primary, which were not challenged.

In his filing and in court, Vance claimed state law requires school board candidates to submit a copy of a statement of financial interests to school district officials for each ballot they wish to appear on. In some local races, including school board contests, candidates can appear on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.

But when the judge asked Vance what law he was referring to, Vance said he didn’t have it with him.

After the ruling Friday, Vance said he wasn’t upset with Reinaker’s decision. “I swung, and I missed,” he said. Vance did not have a lawyer with him at the hearing Friday.

After the ruling, Vance said the law he was referring to was in the state Ethics Act.

The law does indeed say any candidate running for local office must file a statement of financial interests with the governing body they’re running in. Directly below that provision, the law states: “No petition to appear on the ballot for election shall be accepted by the respective state or local election officials unless the petition has appended thereto a statement of financial interests.”

It does not say that also applies to the school district in this case.

Erin Gibson, vice chair of the Warwick Democratic Committee and campaign manager for her party’s endorsed slate of school board candidates, testified at the hearing that she did as the law says. She submitted one statement of financial interest for each of the candidates to the school district.

“We were very diligent in ensuring that we filed the documents according to the law, and we’re very pleased that the judge agreed with us,” Gibson said after the hearing.

After the ruling, Wingenroth said she was saddened when Vance suggested in a previous LNP | LancasterOnline story that the Democrats’ alleged error indicated they weren’t responsible enough to serve on the school board.

“I hope that with this verdict that we’ve heard from the judge, that kind of thinking about our slate can be rescinded and that we can move forward, focusing on preserving a robust, strong school district for our students,” Wingenroth said, referring to the seven-person slate of endorsed Democrats in the race.

A seventh endorsed Democratic candidate, Kimberly Regennas, was not named in the petition challenge.

A day of challenges

The case was one of three Reinaker heard Friday. In the morning, Joe Stauffer, a Republican district judge candidate in the Lititz area, prevailed over a Democrat who wanted Stauffer kicked off the Democratic primary ballot.

George Sayles, district leader for the Warwick Democratic Committee, filed the challenge. Sayles’ attorney, Gregory Paulson, argued the election code calls for petition signatures to be listed in the order they’re signed. One of the initial signatures on Stauffer’s petition had an incorrect date. All the signatures below them, then, should also be tossed.

In his ruling from the bench, Reinaker said the misdated signature can’t be counted, but he did not toss the others on account of the misdated signature. The underlying purpose of signature petitions is to be able to identify the eligible voters who signed it, he said.

After the ruling, Sayles said he made the petition challenge in part to send a message that Warwick area Democrats aren’t going to lie down and accept Republican control there anymore.

“We have to show we’re involved and we’re conscious of what’s going on in the community and we’re standing up for our rights,” Sayles said after Reinaker dismissed his challenge.

Reinaker’s docket of petition objection cases Friday started with six and ended with three.

One challenger, Lyall, dropped a challenge against a candidate for the School District of Lancaster board, Democrat Sobeida Rosa. Paulson, who also represented Lyall, declined to say why Lyall did so. Lyall could not be reached for comment Friday, Paulson said.

In another challenge from Lyall, Republican Arthur Mann Sr. withdrew his candidate petition after he was notified of the objection. Mann also filed a petition to appear on the Republican ballot, which was not challenged.

Brian Buecker, a Lancaster city Republican, was kicked off the Democratic ballot for a district judge race in the northwest quadrant of the city. Reinaker upheld arguments from two challengers, Democratic voter Tracy Daniels and a Democratic candidate in the race, John Bender.

Four voters on Buecker’s list of 102 signatures, were not registered as Democrats, a requirement for a primary race. His remaining 98 signatures put him below the 100-signature threshold to appear on a primary ballot.

Buecker’s removal means he is out of the race entirely, as he did not file a petition to run in the Republican primary. That means Democratic candidate Karl Salisbury alone will face Bender in the Democratic primary. Salisbury also cross-filed as a Republican, which means he’s guaranteed to move on to the general election.

After Reinaker’s ruling, Buecker vowed to appeal but declined to say more. The appeal would need to be filed within two days, according to the state election code.

At Friday’s hearing, Buecker asked for a delay to give him more time to find an attorney to represent him. He had found out about the challenge only two days prior, Buecker said.

Reinaker did not grant that to him, saying petition objection cases are designed for a quick turnaround and the nature of the case did not require much legal expertise.