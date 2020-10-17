The 2020 general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Voting in person begins at 7 a.m. and polls close 13 hours later at 8 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know about voting. Click here to read this story in Spanish.

What’s the deadline to register to vote?

Tuesday, Oct. 19, is the last day that eligible Pennsylvania residents can register.

Register online at www.VotesPA.com. If you’re not sure you’re registered, check your status at the same website, which is operated by the Department of State. If you don’t have access to a computer, you can register at a PennDOT service center, at an armed forces recruiting office, or many other government offices. For a complete list, call the Department of State’s information line at 877-868-3772.

Voters can also register in-person at the Lancaster County Elections Office, located at 150 N. Queen St. in Lancaster. The office is in Suite 117 (enter through the Chestnut Street entrance) and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also call the office at 717-299-8293.

What’s the deadline for applying for a mail-in ballot?

The deadline for registering to vote has passed, but Tuesday, Oct. 27, is the deadline for applying for a mail-in ballot. The request must be received by the county elections office by the end of business hours on that date.

Pennsylvanians no longer need an excuse to request a mail-in ballot. Apply at VotesPA.com or call the county elections office at 717-299-8293. The Lancaster County Elections Office also has a mail-in FAQ posted on its website at bit.ly/3lGuCFd.

How can I find my polling place?

If your regular polling place has moved, the county elections office will notify you of the new location; it’s also posted online here: bit.ly/3nrShL0. If you still have questions about your polling site, call the Lancaster County Elections Office at 717-299-8293.

How do I turn in my mail-in ballot, and when?

Mail-in ballots must be received by the county elections office by Friday, Nov. 6 — and the ballot must be postmarked by 8 p.m. Election Day.

If you plan to mail your ballot, we recommend putting it in the mail at least seven days before Election Day to ensure it arrives on time.

You can deliver your ballot in person to a dropbox located in the lobby of the county building at 150 N. Queen St. The lobby is open weekdays during business hours. But starting Wednesday, Oct. 28, through Friday, Oct. 30, the lobby will be open until 8 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 31, the lobby will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Monday, Nov. 2, the lobby will be open until 8 p.m., and on Election Day, Nov. 3, the lobby and the Election Office will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

And keep in mind: Only you can drop your ballot off, so don’t plan to hand deliver all the ballots from your household or even those of your neighbors or other family members.

What if I change my mind on the mail-in ballot? Can I still vote in person?

Yes. If you request a mail-in ballot but it doesn’t arrive before Election Day, or you don’t think it will arrive in time if you mail it in the last days before Nov. 3, you can still vote in-person.

To do so, bring the mail-in ballot — all of it, including the return envelope and the envelope it arrived in — to your polling location and ask to cast a regular ballot. If you do not have your ballot, you may vote provisionally at your regular polling station.

Is there a straight-ticket box on the ballot this year?

No. Starting this year, ballots no longer include a box allowing a voter to select all of one party’s candidates with one mark. This means you will need to go through the entire ballot and make a selection in every race you want to cast a vote in. You can see your sample ballot at http://vr.co.lancaster.pa.us/sampleballots.