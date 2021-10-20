Here are some commonly asked questions and reminders for voters in the Nov. 2 Municipal Election.

WHEN ARE POLLS OPEN?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

WHERE DO I VOTE?

If you don’t know where your polling place is, visit www.vote.pa.gov. Under the “Voting in PA” tab, click on “Voting at a Polling Place,” then click on “Where’s my polling place?” to get to the online lookup tool. Enter your home address, and the website will tell you the street address of your polling place and give you the option of getting directions.

WHAT IF I HAVE PROBLEMS VOTING?

If you have problems at your polling place Election Day, call the Lancaster County Elections Office at 717-299-8293. You can also stop by the office at 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117. That’s the former Armstrong building at Queen and Chestnut streets in Lancaster city.

If you’d like to report a voting problem to the newspaper, call 717-291-8622. If you’re on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, report voting problems or issues using #LancasterVotes.

REMINDERS FOR FIRST-TIME VOTERS

If you are voting in person for the first time or voting at a new precinct for the first time, you must bring one of the following approved forms of photo identification:

• Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card.

• ID issued by any commonwealth agency.

• ID issued by the U.S. government.

• U.S. passport.

• U.S. armed forces ID.

• Student ID.

• Employee ID.

WHAT IF I DON'T HAVE A PHOTO ID?

If you do not have a photo ID, you can use identification without a photo if it includes your name and address. Approved forms of ID without a photo include:

• Confirmation issued by the county voter registration office.

• Nonphoto ID issued by any commonwealth agency.

•Nonphoto ID issued by the U.S. government.

• Firearm permit.

• Current utility bill.

• Current bank statement.

• Current paycheck.

• Government check.

DROP-BOX OPTION FOR MAIL-IN BALLOTS

Voters who are using mail-in ballots must make sure their ballots are received at the county election office by 8 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 2. Mail voters who are concerned about their ballots arriving on time can hand-deliver them at a drop box at the Chestnut Street entrance to the Lancaster County Government Center at 150 N. Queen St. in Lancaster city.

The drop box is available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 27, and until 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 28, and 29. It will be available from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30; from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1; and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 2.

County officials are reminding voters that the Pennsylvania Election Code states that each voter may only return his or her own mail ballot.

WHERE CAN I FIND RESULTS?

The Lancaster County Elections Office will begin receiving vote totals shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2. Check LancasterOnline.com for results, live coverage and breaking news throughout the day and evening.