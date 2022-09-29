The economy, including inflation and gas prices, trumps other issues in Pennsylvania’s closely watched U.S. Senate and governor’s races, a poll released Thursday shows.

More than half of voters responding to the Franklin & Marshall College Poll say they are “worse off” financially than a year ago, a finding that underscores the national mood of this year’s midterm election.

Midterms are effectively a referendum on the sitting president, in this case, Democrat Joe Biden, and typically the party out of power makes significant gains.

Christopher Nicholas, a Republican political consultant, said a picture of the economic gloom is in voters’ faces. “Just about everyone goes to the grocery store and most people, except some in big cities, buy gasoline,” he said.

It gives Republicans an edge “given the history of the cycle,“ according to Christopher Borick, a political science professor at Muhlenberg College in Allentown. While it’s easier in many cases for a Republican than Democrat to win, he said, it’s not automatic and depends on the quality of the candidate.

But the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June overturning Roe v. Wade sent the abortion issue to the states, a development that is helping Democrats counter the midterm advantage for Republicans, said Borick.

“It gave Democrats an energy source when they had very few,” Borick said.

The poll found 54% of respondents believe abortions should be legal with some limitations. Those include how long into a pregnancy an abortion may occur, exceptions to protect the life of the mother and for cases of rape and incest.

“Most Pennsylvanians support abortion rights,” said Berwood Yost, the F&M poll director. “Most support limits, and it depends what those limits are,” he said.

Many in that 54% group supporting limits would consider themselves anti-abortion, said Nicholas.

The poll showed 31% of respondents say abortion should be legal under any circumstances, while 8% said it should be banned in all instances; just 3% said they didn’t know.

It’s clear the Supreme Court decision prompted people to think about what limit, if any, they would like to see on abortion, Yost added.

Abortion as campaign issue

The issue boosted the Senate campaign of Democrat John Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, Borick said. Dr. Mehmet Oz, a TV celebrity and heart surgeon who lived in New Jersey before moving to Pennsylvania last year, says he is “strongly pro-life.”

“If I am Fetterman or on his campaign, I’m going to hit him (Oz) hard” on this issue, Borick added.

Fetterman, of Allegheny County, has called on Oz to say whether he supports a total ban on an abortion, an issue raised after U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina proposed a nationwide ban on procedures after the 15th week of pregnancy.

Earlier this month, Politico reported that Oz clarified his position, saying he would not support criminal penalties for doctors or women having abortions.

“Oz has a little space to move on the issue,” said Borick.

In the governor’s race between Democrat Josh Shapiro, the state attorney general who is from Montgomery County, and state Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Republican from Franklin County, Shapiro has repeatedly called his GOP opponent “extreme” and “too risky” for the state. in part due to Mastriano’s position that abortion should be outlawed with no exceptions.

Mastriano made news earlier this week when NBC reported he had stated in a 2019 radio interview with Harrisburg public radio station WITF that if a ban is imposed, women who have abortions should be charged with murder. Shapiro’s campaign quickly put out a statement that Mastriano “has the most extreme anti-choice position in the country.”

Mastriano, who doesn’t talk to mainstream press, could not be reached.

Public safety

Crime ranked third among issues voters prioritized in their responses to the F&M survey. It’s become a white hot issue in Philadelphia, where runaway gun violence and homicides are dominating the headlines. It also comes as the Republican state House considers potential impeachment of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a progressive Democrat, for policies that went soft on defendants.

Oz has repeatedly gone after Fetterman, chairman of the state Pardons Board, for recommending release of convicted felons and drug users. Fetterman has said Oz is misrepresenting his position of seeking pardons for non-violent offenders.

Oz takes it further saying Fetterman wants to legalize drugs more potent than marijuana. He's also calling for Krasner’s removal and questioning why Fetterman isn’t doing so as well.

Christian nationalist?

Mastriano has worn his religious beliefs on his sleeve since entering Pennsylvania politics four years ago, prompting critics to label him a “Christian nationalist” for his blurring of the line between church and state. It’s a label Mastriano rejects.

The F&M Poll probed respondents’ views on the assertion that the United States was founded as an explicitly Christian nation. Twenty-three percent agreed that the statement was “definitely true;” 26%“probably true;” 26% “probably false,” and 28% “definitely false.” Two percent stated they did not know.

Yost has polled on this issue previously, saying it was not added to F&M’s survey just because Mastriano is a candidate.

Were the nation’s founding documents based on “Biblical principles”? Fifty-one percent of poll respondents said it was “definitely or probably true,” while 37% said it was “probably or definitely” false”; 12% said they didn’t know.

Two different races

The Franklin & Marshall Poll released Thursday showed Oz nearly tied with Fetterman, with the Democrat up 45% to 42%. That finding assigned definite and “leaning” voters to each candidate.

In the governor’s race, the same approach showed Shapiro leading Mastriano, 51% to 37%.

The poll of 517 registered voters, conducted Sept. 19-25, has a margin of error of plus or minus 5.6 percent.