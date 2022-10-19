Voters of all political stripes are preparing to make their picks for Pennsylvania governor, the state Legislature, the U.S. Senate and Congress.

Seven contested local races will be on the Nov. 8 ballot, with the biggest being Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s tilt with Bob Hollister in the race to represent the 11th Congressional District.

Hollister, a former school superintendent and lifelong Republican motivated to switch parties after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, faces steadfast GOP soldier Smucker in a reliably red district.

Democrats are looking to add to their ranks in the state House after redistricting split Lancaster city in two. In southern Lancaster city, Millersville Borough and Lancaster Township, voters will choose a representative in the newly drawn 49th Legislative District, which skews blue; and in northern Lancaster city, Manheim Township and East Petersburg, voters will decide whether to give 16-term Rep. Mike Sturla another turn in the 96th.

In the largely conservative northernmost reaches of the county, races in the 48th state Senate District and the 99th Legislative District feature GOP incumbents with strong backing. And Republicans to the west in the 41st and 98th House districts have the wind at their backs, though a pair of Libertarian Party hopefuls are adding flavor to the mix.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

What you need to know before you vote

Polling place changes for the 2022 general election

A few important reminders for new and first-time voters

Using a mail-in ballot? Some things to know

Frequently asked questions on Election Day

A breakdown of the local races

11th Congressional District

49th Legislative District

96th Legislative District

41st Legislative District

98th Legislative District

99th Legislative District

48th Pa. Senate District

