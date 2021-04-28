Only six days remain for voters to register if they want to vote in the upcoming municipal primary.

The registration deadline for the May 18 primary is Tuesday, May 3. Voters can register by going to votespa.com or by visiting the Lancaster County Elections office at 150 N. Queen St., in Lancaster, during normal business hours, weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To vote in either the Republican or Democratic primaries, voters must be registered with the party whose primary they wish to vote in.

However, all voters, regardless of affiliation, are eligible to vote on ballot questions, of which there will be four this election.

As of Monday there are 344,075 registered voters in Lancaster County, 51.13% of which are Republican, 32.51% Democrat and 16.34% third party or unaffiliated, according to the Department of State.

LancasterOnline will run a voters guide detailing contested races around the county as well as the ballot questions on Wednesday, May 12.