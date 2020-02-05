Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make a campaign stop in Lancaster County this afternoon, one day after President Donald Trump's State of the Union address and a short time before the Senate votes on impeachment.
Pence is said to be planning a stop at Lyndon Diner on Manheim Pike for a meeting with community leaders mid-afternoon. Later today, he is traveling to East Pennsboro Township in Cumberland County for a "Women for Trump" campaign event.
Pence will be joined by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway. The event is set to start at 5 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel in Camp Hill. Doors opened at 3 p.m.
LNP reporter Gillian McGoldrick and photographer Chris Knight will be on the scene.
