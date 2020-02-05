Trump/Pence Rally 2020
Campaign rally for President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, at the Giant Center in Hershey Tuesday December 10, 2019.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
Election 2020

Just one day after President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, Vice President Mike Pence is visiting East Pennsboro Township for a "Women for Trump" campaign event.

Pence will be joined by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

The event is set to start at 5 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel in Camp Hill. Doors opened at 3 p.m.

LNP reporter Gillian McGoldrick and photographer Chris Knight will be on the scene.

Keep up to date on the latest events via the Twitter feed below.