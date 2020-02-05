Just one day after President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, Vice President Mike Pence is visiting East Pennsboro Township for a "Women for Trump" campaign event.
Pence will be joined by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.
The event is set to start at 5 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel in Camp Hill. Doors opened at 3 p.m.
LNP reporter Gillian McGoldrick and photographer Chris Knight will be on the scene.
