Vice President Mike Pence will be back in Lancaster County on Thursday, his second visit in the past year.

Pence's bus tour will make a stop in Manheim Borough for a fundraiser, according to WGAL. The specific location in the borough is not yet known.

The trip is part of his campaign tour through Pennsylvania, a key battleground state for the 2020 election.

The Associated Press reported Pence will then travel to Philadelphia for a roundtable discussion and then meet police officers at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge before they hold a "Back the Blue" rally.

Pence's visit is two weeks after likely Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made a stop in Lancaster city.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The vice president was most recently in Lancaster County in February, stopping at the Lyndon Diner.

Related articles: