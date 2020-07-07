Vice President Mike Pence will be back in Lancaster County on Thursday, his second visit in the past year.
Pence's bus tour will make a stop in Manheim Borough for a fundraiser, according to WGAL. The specific location in the borough is not yet known.
The trip is part of his campaign tour through Pennsylvania, a key battleground state for the 2020 election.
The Associated Press reported Pence will then travel to Philadelphia for a roundtable discussion and then meet police officers at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge before they hold a "Back the Blue" rally.
Pence's visit is two weeks after likely Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made a stop in Lancaster city.
The vice president was most recently in Lancaster County in February, stopping at the Lyndon Diner.