Vice President Mike Pence visited Lyndon City Line Diner and met with local people. Wednesday, February 5, 2020

 DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer

Vice President Mike Pence will be back in Lancaster County on Thursday, his second visit in the past year. 

Pence's bus tour will make a stop in Manheim Borough for a fundraiser, according to WGAL. The specific location in the borough is not yet known.

The trip is part of his campaign tour through Pennsylvania, a key battleground state for the 2020 election. 

The Associated Press reported Pence will then travel to Philadelphia for a roundtable discussion and then meet police officers at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge before they hold a "Back the Blue" rally. 

Pence's visit is two weeks after likely Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made a stop in Lancaster city. 

The vice president was most recently in Lancaster County in February, stopping at the Lyndon Diner. 

