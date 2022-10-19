Voters casting ballots by mail, rather than voting in person, must include postage on the return envelope they received with their ballot. Mail ballots must be received in the Lancaster County elections office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters may deliver their own ballots — state law forbids them from delivering anyone else’s — to the Lancaster County Board of Elections office at 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117, in Lancaster. The elections office is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

STILL NEED A BALLOT?

Any registered voter may apply to vote by mail-in ballot. Here’s how to apply.

ONLINE

Request a mail-in ballot at vote.pa.gov. You will need a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license or a photo ID from the state Department of Transportation.

BY MAIL

Download and print the mail-in ballot application at lanc.news/mailballotEnglish (English) or lanc.news/mailballotSpanish (español). Fill in the application and mail it to the Lancaster County Office of Elections, 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117, Lancaster, PA 17603-3562. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 — one week before the general election.

Send a signed letter of request to the elections office that includes the information listed on the mail-in ballot application.

IN PERSON

Apply in person at the elections office. You may request a mail-in ballot and mark it there. For more information, call the elections office at 717-299-8293.