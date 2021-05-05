Up to 3,900 Lancaster County voters who requested mail-in ballots for the May 18 primary election received a ballot packet that incorrectly informed them that they did not need to add postage to the return envelope.

The Lancaster County Board of Elections became aware of the error -- and its resulting voter confusion -- on Saturday, said Christa Miller, the board’s chief registrar.

Unlike in the November 2020 election, Lancaster County voters are required to provide their own postage to mail in their ballot. Voters can avoid paying postage by dropping their ballot in the dropbox located in the Chestnut Street entrance to the county building at 150 N. Queen St. in Lancaster city.

The vendor that prints, stuffs and sends mail-in ballots to Lancaster County voters handles the same work for many Pennsylvania counties, including Delaware County, where primary election voters do not need to add postage to their return envelopes. The vendor, Michigan Election Resources, mistakenly pulled the incorrect instruction file when completing a portion of Lancaster County's envelopes, Miller said. The vendor took responsibility and apologized for the error, she added.

“We are extremely sorry,” Miller said, “This is not something that we wanted to happen.”

A final audit will be completed to see the total number of voters affected by the printing error. As of last week, 24,000 voters in Lancaster County had applied to vote by mail in the 2021 municipal primary election.

“We are working to figure out exactly how many people this affected, that way we can reach those people directly,” Miller said.

Almost all of the instructions are correct, except for the two bullet points under the subheading "Return It." This is where the voter is incorrectly prompted to return their ballot without postage or to return their ballot at the Board of Elections in Media, Pennsylvania. Voters must pay for their postage or return it to the Lancaster County Board of Elections office in Lancaster city.

Matt Sandretto, the CEO of Michigan Election Resources, said the error is mitigated for two reasons: 1) the return envelope prompts the voter to put a stamp on the ballot and 2) the USPS will likely take the mail, even without postage, he said.

"Working with the post office for many years, election mail typically gets delivered no matter what," Sandretto said. "With those two mitigating factors, we don't expect any significant issues from this [error]."

Miller said she has reached out to a regional contact at the U.S. Postal Service to see what would happen with ballots sent without postage.

The USPS did not immediately respond to LNP|LancasterOnline’s request for comment.

"We don't want to downplay this, we take seriously any voter confusion on even the most minute points," Sandretto added. "There's far bigger election issues that can occur, and we want to underscore we don't expect this to cause any actual voting issues."

The county contracted with Michigan Election Resources for the November 2020 election to print and mail absentee and no-excuse mail ballots. Despite the more than 90,000 mail ballots cast in the county's largest mail ballot operation in its history, there were no printing errors reported.

Any voter who has questions is encouraged to contact the Board of Elections office at 717-299-8293, Miller said in a statement.