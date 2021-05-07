Fewer than 100 voters in two ZIP codes in the Marietta and Mount Joy areas received return envelopes intended for other people due to a vendor error, county officials announced Friday.

The Lancaster County Board of Elections became aware of the vendor error Thursday, after voters in ZIP codes 17552 and 17547 began receiving their ballots Thursday, said Christa Miller, the county’s chief registrar. Voters who applied to vote by mail in these ZIP codes will likely continue to receive ballots that may have errors on Friday, Miller added.

While the mail-ballot packet will be addressed to the voter, the envelope used to return the ballot in the mail may have a different voter’s name on it, meaning a voter who uses it could be voting on behalf of someone else.

To avoid this scenario, voters in the 17552 and 17547 ZIP codes are urged to check the back of their ballot return envelopes — beneath the Voter’s Declaration — to ensure it is their name. If it is not, voters must contact the Lancaster County Board of Elections office at 717-299-8293 to cancel their original ballot. A new ballot will be reissued through the mail or can be handled in person at the election office, Miller said.

This is the second vendor error to come to light this week, with approximately 2,700 county voters receiving the incorrect voting instructions intended for Delaware County voters, and telling them that they do not need to pay postage. Lancaster County voters are required to pay postage to mail their ballot in. They can avoid paying postage by dropping off their ballot at the Chestnut Street entrance at the Lancaster County Government Center at 150 N. Queen Street in Lancaster city during designated hours.

“Obviously our office is extremely disappointed in what has happened and we’re not happy,” Miller said. “We’re as unhappy as the voters are at this point.”

Michigan Election Resources is the county’s vendor responsible for printing, stuffing and mailing mail ballot materials. The Kalamazoo, Michigan-based company has taken full responsibility for the errors, Miller said.

This error occurred during the envelope-insertion process, said Matt Sandretto, the CEO of Michigan Election Resources. The high-integrity assembly process, as he called it, has a camera scanning all pieces that go into each envelope. In the event that there is mismatching information — such as in these instances — the machine stops. The technician then made an error when restarting the machine, leading to the error in fewer than 100 ballot envelopes, Sandretto said.

Michigan Election Resources is the mail ballot vendor for many Pennsylvania counties, including Lancaster, though Lancaster is the only one experiencing any issues, Sandretto said.

“All of us are striving in both the county government and [Michigan Election Resources] are striving for zero errors,” Sandretto added. “With the volume of mail ballots today, any manufacturing always has the potential for errors no matter how hard we try… One [error] is too many and that is what we strive every day to get it to zero.

This issue is limited to the fewer than 100 ballots in these two ZIP codes.

“We don’t have any evidence to think it’s a wider issue based on what we know right now,” he added.

The Lancaster County Board of Elections is looking at “all appropriate options to hold the vendor accountable for this,” Miller added.

Voters should contact the Board of Elections office as soon as possible if they would like to vote by mail, Miller said. All voters voting by mail are encouraged to return their mail ballots by May 11 to ensure they are delivered by May 18. After May 11, voters are encouraged to deliver their mail ballot in person to the county drop box.

“The more time we can get on this, the better,” Miller said.

The county elections office will be open for any affected voters to receive a new ballot Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Leading up to the May 18 primary, the office will be open May 13, 14 and 17 until 8 p.m., May 15 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.