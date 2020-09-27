Unless there's a Biden blowout in the election, Pa. should prepare for unrest

The barometer is falling.

The death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has added new urgency to an already-fraught presidential race.

A fierce campaign has divided a nation already brought low by a historic health crisis, widespread social unrest, overt animosity between political tribes, sophisticated foreign adversaries eager hobble the world’s largest superpower by exploiting its divisions, and an economic implosion that has left tens of millions of people clinging desperately to a frayed and weakening social safety net.

To make matters worse: We probably won’t know who won on election night.

In the fog that follows, a ferocious battle over the results is likely to envelop the nation, experts say.

Contested mail-in ballots will alter what might be an uncertain result, demonstrators on both sides are likely to take to the streets en masse, and apocalyptic rhetoric could make a political struggle seem like an existential one, tempting people across the verge of violence.

The time between the election and the inauguration — 78 days — is more than twice as long as the period of time between today and Election Day. Those 78 days could test the world’s longest-standing democracy in ways rarely seen before.

The rest of that world — friend and foe alike — will be watching.

More than half of the 2.9 million votes cast in Pennsylvania’s June primary were mail-in ballots, a record-shattering number born of recently legalized, no-excuse absentee voting and pandemic-driven fears of voting in person. Some counties took weeks to tally all their votes.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar said the count will take “a matter of days,” not weeks, this time around. Counties, aided by grant money, have staffed up and purchased equipment such as high-capacity, high-speed scanners to speed the process of counting them, she said.

Those few days, though, could bring unrest on a scale rarely seen in American elections.

A bipartisan group of more than 100 former government officials, campaign operatives, journalists and others, has gamed out what might happen if President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden contest the election results. The players took on roles of the Trump and Biden campaigns; right-wing, left-wing and mainstream media; and social media companies.

Every scenario but a Biden blowout led to political violence.

Gaming it out

“A lot of the things that we explored in these scenario simulations are beginning to play out,” said Nils Gilman, vice president of the Berggruen Institute and co-organizer of the Transition Integrity Project with Georgetown University law professor and former Defense Department official Rosa Brooks.

In one exercise, those playing Trump’s team deployed federal agents to Democratic cities to quell dissent — something that seemed an extreme situation to the players at the time. Not long after, Trump’s Department of Homeland Security sent agents into Portland, Oregon, where they were recorded grabbing a person off the street and taking him away in an unmarked van, fueling even larger protests.

In another scenario, the mock Trump team disrupted mail service.

In reality, new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Republican donor, has removed sorting machines and reduced postal workers’ hours, changes that, among others, slowed mail service around the country.

The Postal Service in August warned 46 states — including Pennsylvania — that it might not be able to deliver mail-in ballots by election-day deadlines. Trump told Fox News he opposed a Congressional proposal for more money for the Postal Service because it would allow more mail-in voting.

“A key insight for me coming out of this is that Trump doesn’t need to win the election. He just needs to create a narrative that he didn’t lose it, and then exercise power to hold onto power without being restrained by his party,” Gilman said.

At least one former Trump aide sees that as a near certainty.

“The only way Donald Trump can lose the election and in his own mind still emerge as a winner is if he makes millions of people think he actually won,” Miles Taylor, who served as the Department of Homeland Security’s chief of staff until 2019, recently told The Bulwark Podcast.

“If he loses, Donald Trump will ... try to find a way to portray that he actually did win and that the loss was illegitimate so the rest of his life he can say, ‘I never lost. I really still should be your president.’”

The ‘blue shift’

Twice as many Biden voters as Trump voters plan to vote by mail, according to an August survey by the University of California, Los Angeles, and the Democracy Fund, a Washington, D.C.-based foundation.

Because of that gap, and because mail-in vote results typically trickle in after in-person tallies, it could appear on election night that Trump holds commanding leads in key swing states, including Pennsylvania.

As Biden-heavy mail-in ballots are counted, however, what researchers call a “blue shift” could erase that lead and put Biden ahead.

Trump has claimed the only way he will lose is if the election is “rigged,” and has falsely claimed mail-in voting will lead to a fraudulent result, despite voting by mail himself. If early tallies of in-person votes show him ahead, Trump could declare himself the winner on election night and continue his attacks on ballots that have yet to be counted.

“Must know Election results on the night of the Election, not days, months, or even years later!” he tweeted on July 30.

Once taboo in American politics, casting doubt on the validity of the election has become a bipartisan exercise. Biden told “The Daily Show” in June he believes “the president is going to try to steal this election.”

Gilman, however, cautioned against drawing a false equivalency between Biden’s and Trump’s comments. One has no legal authority; the other commands the executive branch of a global superpower and can declare a state of emergency or invoke the Insurrection Act, either of which allow him to deploy the military.

Taken to court

Outstanding ballots are likely to become the territory over which two armies of lawyers will battle. The Biden and Trump campaigns say they have already deployed hundreds of lawyers and thousands of support staff to states likely to be key to the election.

In Pennsylvania, a monthslong fight over whether ballot drop boxes can be used, and how late a ballot can arrive and still be counted, led to a state Supreme Court ruling in Democrats' favor. Republicans say they'll appeal the court's decision allowing drop boxes and ordering counties to count ballots mailed by Election Day if they arrive as much as three days late.

By Election Day, they’ll have detailed information about who requested mail-in ballots. They can contest those ballots “at a granular level,” Gilman said.

Think Florida after the 2000 election — but in every swing state simultaneously.

During Florida’s recount, only one side mobilized its supporters to take to the streets. In the so-called Brooks Brothers riot, Republican operatives stormed a Miami-Dade County canvassing office and prevented them from counting votes.

This time, both sides have mobilized supporters not just ready to take to the streets but experienced in doing so. During the spring and summer, conservative activists converged on state capitals to protest coronavirus shutdowns. After Minneapolis police killed George Floyd, liberal protesters launched mass demonstrations on a scale unseen in half a century.

The few occasions where those two sides converged have been marked by bloodshed. A white teenager allegedly shot three left-wing protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, with a semiautomatic rifle, killing two. In Portland, Oregon, a member of the far-right Patriot Prayer group was shot in the head and killed, allegedly by a left-wing activist who was later killed by police.

Mobilizing large numbers of followers is vital for establishing a narrative that there’s a legitimate reason for contesting the results. And within these opposing groups of protesters, at least some of whom are likely to be armed, agent provocateurs could spark the sort of violent clashes that mark transfers of power in developing nations.

How much control either side will have over their supporters is an open question. Black Lives Matter demonstrations began during the Obama-Biden administration, and have been critical of Biden’s legislative record. On the other side, Trump has praised his supporters for being “tough” and defended some after they committed violence, including the teenager in Wisconsin.

But they’re not the only voices.

Role of media

Media — traditional, partisan and social — will help shape public perception, Gilman said.

Two of the most influential people in determining how the public views the election results are Lachlan Murdoch and Mark Zuckerberg, the co-chairman of Fox News’ parent company and the CEO of Facebook.

“The question will be: will they allow malign, inflaming narratives to be propagated through their respective platforms, or will they insist that the process be respected?” Gilman said.

Facebook on Sept. 4 said it would label posts by candidates who declare victory prematurely, and direct users to election results from Reuters and the National Election Pool, a group of major news organizations formed in 2002 to report and project election results.

The company said it also will label “content that seeks to delegitimize the outcome of the election or discuss the legitimacy of voting methods,” and limit mass-forwards from its Messenger service to slow the spread of misinformation.

But conspiracy theories could find willing hosts in mainstream media as the country’s focus turns almost singularly to vote counting and ballot integrity. Say election officials nationwide limit irregularities to one in a million. In an election in which 150 million might vote, that’s 150 irregularities.

“It’d be really easy for a media organization in bad faith — or possibly even good faith — to say ‘Oh my God, look, there were 100 irregularities over the country. These are the ones we know about. This is the tip of the iceberg,’” Gilman said.

“If the media buys into that way of storytelling, which is the natural way that storytelling gets done, it’ll fuel the fire of the narrative that skullduggery was at the heart of our election process this year and it’ll delegitimize the result,” he said.

Outside agitators

Supporters of either candidate are likely to latch onto any evidence that the other side is cheating.

“Then you have foreign actors like Russia that will be seeking to kind of amplify that,” said Max Bergmann, a former Obama-era U.S. State Department official and current Russia analyst at the Center for American Progress, a left-of-center think tank. “One thing I would say about Russian active measures is that they’re not always virtual.”

In 2016, Russian operatives organized a pro-Trump rally in Florida, paying a carpenter to build a mock cage for Hillary Clinton and paying a choir singer to play a starring role in the march, according to a Senate Intelligence Committee report. Both told reporters they didn’t know they were working for Russians.

In Texas that same year, Russians used Facebook groups to organize competing rallies in Texas — one to “Stop the Islamification of Texas” and another to “Save Islamic Knowledge.”

Imagine something similar in the current climate, in which Russian operatives, say, organize a group of armed, right-wing counter-protesters to travel to a left-wing protest in the middle of a city — something that’s happened this year apparently without Russian interference, and which led to bloodshed in two separate cities.

“Right now, they look at us and they see a country on the brink,” Bergmann said. “We’re standing at a precipice where there’s increasing violence, where the partisanship has shifted from being about different ideologies or political parties and now is very much rooted in core identities...

“I think what Russia sees is this immense opportunity to potentially just push America over the edge. I think they will be desperate to see chaos on Election Day or following Election Day. They want to see massive upheaval in the U.S.”

And they might not wait until Nov. 4.

Intelligence agencies concluded that Russian operatives ran “an unprecedented” number of cyberattacks against U.S. election infrastructure before the 2016 election, according to a Senate Intelligence Committee report. The Department of Homeland Security concluded 21 states had been targeted by Russian agents, but a former member of the National Security Council told the committee he believes all 50 states were targeted.

"What it mostly looked like to us was reconnaissance... I would have characterized it at the time as sort of conducting the reconnaissance to do the network mapping, to do the topology mapping so that you could actually understand the network, establish a presence so you could come back later and actually execute an operation," the security council member, Michael Daniel, told the Senate committee on Aug. 31, 2017.

That “later” is now, Bergmann said.

“It’s really going to require the vigilance of local election officials,” Bergmann said.

Pennsylvania was the first state to accept an offer from the Department of Homeland Security to audit the security of its election systems after 2016, and continues to participate in multiagency exercises to test its election infrastructure, Boockvar said.

Since 2016, Pennsylvania election officials have prepared for elections in much the same way emergency managers prepare for natural disasters and terrorist attacks. Tabletop exercises — virtual since the pandemic arrived — bring together representatives from local, state and federal agencies to game out problems that might crop up on Election Day, from mass unrest to extreme weather to foreign interference.

Election directors talk to each other and state officials on an “almost constant basis,” said Lisa Schaefer, executive director of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.

“If the federal government sees there was a potential operation, they’re sharing that with the counties,” Schaefer said.

Down to the wire

Counties have also had to prepare for last-minute changes in how the election will be conducted. The state Supreme Court is considering whether to allow counties to install ballot drop boxes, and whether mail-in ballots should be counted if they’re postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day and received by the following Tuesday. Under the current deadline, ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Legislators are working on their own changes to the ways counties conduct elections. There’s bipartisan consensus around the ideas of allowing counties to start counting mail-in ballots before Election Day — called pre-canvassing — and allowing volunteer poll workers to staff any election site in their county, rather than be limited to their election district. Legislators allowed the latter during the primary.

But House and Senate Republicans have tied those changes to language that would ban ballot drop boxes, something the Trump campaign has tried to do through a federal lawsuit. The GOP-controlled House passed its version of election reform Sept. 2, after an amendment reduced the pre-canvassing window from 21 days to 3 — a window that matches what Senate Republicans have proposed.

Pre-canvassing “would make it easy for all of us,” Boockvar said. “That would be good for the voters, good for the counties, good for the candidates who are running, good for the country.”

Without it, Election Day in Pennsylvania could become election season as court challenges tie up the ballot counting process.

“If we can’t start that manual work before Election Day, it’s very unlikely we’re going to be able to provide election results on election night,” Schaefer said.

“If we don’t have complete results by election night, it’s not because there’s anything wrong going on, it’s just because of the sheer volume of processing,” Schaefer said. “We’d love to be able to give out results on election night, too, but our first priority is to run a fair and secure election. If it takes us days or even weeks to do that, then that’s what it takes.”