The following candidates for the Pennsylvania House and Senate are uncontested in the general election, meaning each will be the only candidate to appear on the ballot for their district.

36th SENATE DISTRICT

Republican state Sen. Ryan Aument, 45, of West Hempfield Township, is uncontested in the 36th, which has a population of 269,182 and includes Conoy, Earl, East Donegal, East Hempfield, Elizabeth, Ephrata, Manheim, Mount Joy, Penn, Rapho, Warwick, West Donegal, West Earl and West Hempfield townships, as well as Akron, Columbia, East Petersburg, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lititz, Manheim, Marietta, Mount Joy, Mountville and New Holland boroughs. First elected to the state Senate in 2014, Aument is seeking his third four-year term.

37th LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

Republican state Rep. Mindy Fee, 57, of Manheim Borough, is uncontested in the 37th, which has a population of 66,593 and includes Clay, Elizabeth, Penn, Rapho and Warwick townships and Lititz and Manheim boroughs. First elected to the state House in 2012, Fee is seeking her sixth two-year term.

43rd LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

Republican state Rep. Keith J. Greiner, 57, of Upper Leacock Township, is uncontested in the 43rd, which has a population of 64,434 and includes Earl, Ephrata, Leacock, Upper Leacock and West Earl townships and Akron, Ephrata and New Holland boroughs. First elected to the state House in 2012, Greiner is seeking his sixth two-year term.

97th LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

Republican Rep. Steven C. Mentzer, 65, of Manheim Township, is uncontested in the 97th, which has a population of 65,859 and includes Conestoga, East Lampeter and West Lampeter townships, as well as parts of Manheim and Manor townships. First elected to the state House in 2012, Mentzer is seeking his sixth two-year term.

100th LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

Republican Rep. Bryan Cutler, 47, of Drumore Township, is uncontested in the 100th, which has a population of 64,207 and includes Bart, Colerain, Drumore, East Drumore, Eden, Fulton, Little Britain, Martic, Paradise, Providence, Sadsbury and Strasburg townships, as well as part of Salisbury Township; it also includes Christiana, Quarryville and Strasburg boroughs. First elected to the state House in 2006, Cutler rose to speaker of the House in 2020 and is seeking his ninth two-year term.