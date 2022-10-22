The only debate in Pennsylvania’s pivotal U.S. Senate race, scheduled for 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, provides an opening for Democrat John Fetterman or Republican Mehmet Oz to gain an advantage in a tightly contested battle.

But some analysts say the debate isn’t likely to be decisive.

That view, of course, is debatable.

It’s true that debates rarely are a deciding factor, especially in statewide races. But in the Pennsylvania Senate contest, it will be the first time since Fetterman’s stroke in May that most voters will get a chance to see how he’s recovered.

For months Fetterman was off the campaign trail and revealed little about the lingering effects of the stroke, which he suffered four days before the May primary during a campaign swing through Lancaster County.

In late summer, as he resumed campaigning, he sometimes jumbled his words when speaking on the stump. Around that time, his campaign revealed Fetterman has “auditory processing disorder,” a not uncommon and sometimes temporary after effect that hampers a person’s ability to understand spoken speech.

In recent interviews, Fetterman relied on closed captioning technology so he can read a question put to him. His team insisted on having it for the debate, and on Tuesday night he and Oz both will have 70-inch monitors to read the questions at abc27's studio in Harrisburg.

A letter from Fetterman’s doctor released last week stated he “has no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office.”

Alison Dagnes, a political science professor at Shippensburg State University, said the Tuesday night event remains “a really high stakes debate.”

Fetterman’s image – his physical size (6’8”) and his trademark casual attire (hoodie and shorts) – is authenticity, Dagnes said. Denting that authenticity – if the physical effects of the stroke are apparent – could hurt Fetterman’s image among some voters, she added.

Dark money groups – deep-pocketed political committees that don’t have to report the source of their money – that support Oz will almost certainly pounce with new TV ads if Fetterman’s speech is impaired, Dagnes said.

Thanks to digital technologies, campaigns are adept at swapping in new ads into commercial slots booked well in advance, said G. Terry Madonna, a longtime political analyst and academic.

“It is really on John Fetterman’s strong, broad shoulders to win or lose,” Dagnes said.

Fetterman’s dark money backers will be watching for missteps by Oz as well. The former celebrity doctor has far more public speaking experience having hosted his own TV show from 2009 to last year. The danger for Oz is being overconfident or appearing unsympathetic to Fetterman’s health problems.

In response to the release of his doctor’s statement, Rachel Tripp, an Oz campaign adviser said, "That's good news that John Fetterman's doctor gave him a clean bill of health.” So, she said, “he can debate for 90 minutes, start taking live questions from voters and reporters, and do a second debate.”

Oz originally wanted five debates and wanted an hour-and-a-half faceoff on Tuesday. Fetterman agreed only to one hour, and he has for the most part avoided reporters' questions on the campaign trail.

ABC27 said it will have a "spin room" for the candidates’ surrogates to gather with the press post-debate to push their talking points and, of course, clarify or downplay any misstatements by their favored candidate and attack the other side’s performance.

“This is a race to be won at the margins,” Dagnes said. Even winning a portion of the small percentage of undecided voters could be decisive, she said.

“I think it (the debate) could have an impact if something pretty dramatic happens,” said Stephen Medvic, political science professor at Franklin & Marshall College. “It would have to be pretty dramatic.”

The chance of a huge gaffe is unlikely, he said. “There’s still some risk.”

Is anyone undecided?

Most voters have already made up their minds about Fetterman, the lieutenant governor, and Oz, a retired heart surgeon and TV personality, polls show.

“The potential it (the debate) has to impact this race is diminishing for a lot of reasons,” said Michael Manzo, senior vice president at Triad Strategies, a public affairs firm in Harrisburg.

He cited a recent survey conducted for AARP by a Democrat and Republican pollster that showed the race was essentially tied, with only 4% of respondents remaining undecided.

Manzo, a former top Pennsylvania House Democratic staffer, said the candidates have thrashed each other for months in TV ads on well-worn issues. They include ads attacking Fetterman’s lack of transparency about his health and his failure to pay taxes in the past, to others blasting Oz’s hawking of supplements for whatever-ails-you on his former TV show, and the fact that Oz lived in New Jersey until just before entering the race..

“I don’t see movement of the needle at all. Nothing new under the sun is going to come out in this debate,” said Manzo.

Moreover, voting is well underway by mail, Manzo noted. As of Friday, more than 1.2 million ballots had been requested, with more than half a million already returned to county elections offices, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

A wildcard impacting debate viewership is whether the National League Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres is still underway. Tuesday night is scheduled for a game “if necessary,” according to Major League Baseball’s web site.

If the Phillies play, it would wipe out a huge segment of the debate viewership, said J. Wesley Leckrone, chairman of the political science department at Widener University in Delaware County.

Those who tend to watch debates are politically astute and highly partisan, Leckrone said. So the debate won’t change most viewers’ minds. It’s the aftermath, the sound bite or gaffe from the debate that most will see later on TV and on social media.

“It’s got to be a ‘gotcha moment,’ if there is one, that will get all the attention,” said Leckrone.