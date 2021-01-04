U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker said Monday he will join other Republican lawmakers in challenging Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes pledged to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

Smucker cited “unlawful actions” by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration and “partisan rulings” from the state Supreme Court as reasons, a spokesperson wrote in an email Monday.

“These actions exceeded and circumvented the state legislature's constitutional authority,” wrote Eric Reath, Smucker’s press secretary.

Smucker plans to make remarks on the floor detailing his reasoning for opposing Pennsylvania’s election results, Reath said.

On Thursday, Smucker joined seven other Pennsylvania’s Republican House members in issuing a joint statement stating that they “cannot accept” the slate of electors certified by the state last month. Citing actions by the governor, the courts and the failure of state Attorney General Josh Shapiro to investigate fraud claims, the lawmakers wrote, “we cannot agree to support electors chosen based upon an inaccurate total vote count.”

The decision by Smucker and others to reject the state’s presidential electors is the culmination of two months of increasingly strident challenges to the election results by Republican officials in Pennsylvania. Republicans filed lawsuits seeking to throw out the 2.6 million mail-in ballots cast by Pennsylvania voters, yet at no point did the Trump campaign or its allies present evidence in a court of law of widespread fraud favoring Biden. The final election results show that Biden won Pennsylvania by 83,000 votes, about twice the margin Trump won the state by in 2016.

Capitol showdown

Trump and his supporters are looking to Wednesday’s joint session of Congress -- when the electoral votes from the 50 states and the District of Columbia will be officially counted and certified -- as the last opportunity to overturn the election results and declare Trump as the winner. The usually pro forma ceremony is expected to become a partisan showdown, with at least a dozen Republican senators and 140 or more House members vowing to object to the electoral votes from several closely fought battleground states, including Pennsylvania.

Starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence, the constitutionally designated presiding officer of the Senate, will lead the count, working through an alphabetical list of the states. For any state’s presidential electors to be challenged, at least one senator and one representative must state their objection in writing. After each objection, the House and Senate will adjourn the joint session and separately debate for two hours.

A state’s electoral votes are only set aside if a majority in each chamber agrees. With Democrats controlling the House and multiple Senate Republicans, including Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey, condemning the GOP-led effort to overturn election results, the effort is almost certain to fail, amounting to hours-long political theater.

Toomey has been outspoken in opposing the efforts to reverse the election results, promising to “vigorously defend our form of government by opposing this effort to disenfranchise millions of voters in my state and others.”

A fundamental, defining feature of a democratic republic is the right of the people to elect their own leaders. The effort by Sens. Hawley, Cruz, and others to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in swing states like Pennsylvania directly undermines this right. — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) January 2, 2021

Toomey said the “evidence is overwhelming that Joe Biden won this election. His narrow victory in Pennsylvania is easily explained by the decline in suburban support for President Trump and the president’s slightly smaller victory margins in most rural counties.”

GOP Gains

Smucker and the other Pennsylvania lawmakers are challenging the very election that returned them to office for another two-year and which saw the Republican Party retain control of the state General Assembly and win two statewide offices previously held by Democrats.

Smucker, who won more votes in Lancaster County than the president, told LNP | LancasterOnline in late November that he was readying himself for a White House without Trump, and added he did not see a viable path for Trump to overturn certified election results in multiple states.

“It’s hard to see any pathway right now,” Smucker said at the time. “Do I wish we had one? Yes. Did I work hard to reelect President Trump? Yes. But will I be willing to work with Vice President Biden? Of course. We’ve got to work together and do what’s right for the American people.”