Editor's note: This story will be updated as votes are tallied. You can get real-time voting results here.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker was leading in early returns on Tuesday night, with 54% of districts in Lancaster County reporting.

Smucker, 56, is running for a third term representing Lancaster County in Congress.

Early results from mail-in ballots and in-person voting in the 2020 general election show Smucker leading Democrat Sarah Hammond by 61% of the vote, with 107,037 votes counted as of 10:19 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 11th Congressional District, which also represents southern York County, is considered a safe seat for Republicans. Smucker spent little time campaigning for re-election this cycle and instead stumped for President Donald Trump and other down-ballot GOP candidates.

As of 9:50 p.m., York County is not yet reporting any results in this race.

Smucker has closely aligned himself with Trump, distributing “We support Trump and Smucker” yard signs and telling supporters the president has done “more for the American people than any president before.”

Hammond, 27, is a progressive who likens herself to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and said she would represent the working class. She received 39% of the vote as of 10:19 p.m.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Smucker held a significant fundraising advantage over Hammond throughout the 2020 campaign, raising more than $1 million. Nearly $695,000 of that amount came from political action committees.

Hammond raised about $24,000 for the race, with a majority of those contributions coming from individual donors. She acknowledged throughout her campaign that she was an underdog. Still, she advocated for liberal policies such as abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, the Green New Deal and Medicare for All.

During his first two terms in Congress, Smucker focused on workforce development and higher education. Two bills he authored became law during his last term: the designation of the Susquehanna National Heritage Area and additional mental health resources for active duty military and veterans.

Prior to his election to the House in 2016, Smucker served two terms as a state senator and was a drywall business owner for 25 years. He lives in West Lampeter Township with his wife and three children.