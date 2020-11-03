Editor's note: This story will be updated as votes are tallied. You can get real-time voting results here.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker declared victory shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, with 98% of districts in Lancaster County reporting.

Smucker, 56, is seeking a third term representing Lancaster County in Congress.

Results from in-person voting in the 2020 general election Tuesday night show Smucker leading Democrat Sarah Hammond by 69% of the vote, with 199,280 votes counted as of 11:22 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tens of thousands of mail ballots are still being counted in Lancaster County, but Smucker’s lead appears to be nearly insurmountable.

“With the numbers that are reported, we have a significant enough margin, and we know that we will do very well in York County,” Smucker said after declaring victory on stage at the county GOP election night party at Spooky Nook.

The 11th Congressional District, which also represents southern York County, is considered a safe seat for Republicans. Smucker spent little time campaigning for re-election this cycle and instead stumped for President Donald Trump and other down-ballot GOP candidates.

"I'm hoping the President wins, and we have an opportunity to advance an agenda that prioritizes the American people, ensures that we rebuild this economy to what we had before COVID hit and that we defeat COVID," Smucker told LNP|LancasterOnline after he declared victory.

Early results in southern York County show Smucker has received 80% of the vote as of 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Hammond said her campaign won't make any statement on the outcome of the race until at least tomorrow, and that she expects her margins to become more competitive as more mail ballots are counted.

“I’m really proud of the work that our community has done and the resilience we’ve had through 2020,” Hammond said. “We’ve largely expected it to be little more red than blue … Like I said, it’s an-anything-can-happen sort of year.”

Smucker has closely aligned himself with Trump, distributing “We support Trump and Smucker” yard signs and telling supporters the president has done “more for the American people than any president before.”

Hammond, 27, is a progressive who likens herself to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and said she would represent the working class. She received 31% of the vote as of 11:20 p.m.

Smucker held a significant fundraising advantage over Hammond throughout the 2020 campaign, raising more than $1 million. Nearly $695,000 of that amount came from political action committees.

Hammond raised about $24,000 for the race, with a majority of those contributions coming from individual donors. She acknowledged throughout her campaign that she was an underdog. Still, she advocated for liberal policies such as abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, the Green New Deal and Medicare for All.

During his first two terms in Congress, Smucker focused on workforce development and higher education. Two bills he authored became law during his last term: the designation of the Susquehanna National Heritage Area and additional mental health resources for active duty military and veterans.

Prior to his election to the House in 2016, Smucker served two terms as a state senator and was a drywall business owner for 25 years. He lives in West Lampeter Township with his wife and three children.