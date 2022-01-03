State Rep. Mike Sturla hasn’t faced a Democratic primary challenger since he first won his Lancaster city-based seat in 1991. But in the course of two months, he’s managed to draw two Democratic challengers in two separate House districts.

Sturla was first set to face Ismail “Izzy” Smith-Wade-El, the president of Lancaster city council. But Smith-Wade-El announced his candidacy before the Legislative Reapportionment Commission released its redistricting proposal, which added a second Democratic-leaning district in the county by dividing the city in half and matching the pairs with suburban municipalities where Democrats have been performing better in recent years.

With the commission’s release of its proposed legislative maps on Dec. 16, Smith-Wade-El found himself living in the newly created 50th District, where he’s expected to face fellow councilmember Janet Diaz in the Democratic primary.

Sturla, whose residence in the northeast part of Lancaster city puts him in the newly created 96th District, appeared at first to have escaped a primary challenge. But on Sunday, Dana Hamp Gulick of Manheim Township said she’s running.

Hamp Gulick enters the campaign after failing twice to unseat Rep. Steve Mentzer, R-Lititz, in the old 97th District. In those campaigns, she had hoped to ride Democratic gains in voter registration to victory, but she never came close to defeating Mentzer.

Hamp Gulick, 49, is set to pick up the message Smith-Wade-El started with when he first expected to run against Sturla: that the city’s longtime representative is an ineffective legislator. In a press release issued Sunday, Hamp Gulick said residents of Lancaster city, Manheim Township and East Petersburg can’t just wait until Democrats are in the majority again to enact progressive policies like raising the state’s minimum wage.

“We can’t wait for him to exist in some mythical conditions in Harrisburg that are perfect for getting things done,” she said.

After losing in 2020, Hamp Gulick thought she would not run for state office again, but the newly drawn 96th District is a “whole new ball game,” she said.

Sturla, who hasn’t officially declared that he is running in the 96th, said he had no comment on Hamp Gulick’s candidacy. He also said her criticism of his record was proof “she hasn’t been paying attention.” He pointed to his work on the government-funded health insurance program for Pennsylvania children, his advocacy to create an equitable public school funding formula, and most recently his work to secure state funding for the construction of the city’s new public library.

Hamp Gulick will announce her candidacy on Jan. 16 at Stoner Grille, her campaign announced on Sunday. The single mom and domestic violence survivor said she believes she’s uniquely positioned to help residents of this district.

“I know what it’s like to have one income,” she said. “I know what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck. I know what it’s like to worry about health care and paying rent.”

Hamp Gulick said she hopes to build on the name-recognition she’s gained in Manheim Township during the last two campaigns, as well as to introduce herself to voters in Lancaster city and East Petersburg.

“I’m more closely representative of the people of this district than Mike Sturla has ever been,” Hamp Gulick said. “I have lived experiences, I have a shared perspective as someone who has had to tap into public benefit programs. I have a story people can relate to, and I hope having been through those things I can be a better advocate.”

Sturla has represented Lancaster city and a few precincts in Manheim and Lancaster townships for the last 31 years. His district currently has more than 60% registered Democrats, and 19% Republicans, according to voter registration data.

Under the current redistricting proposal, the new 96th District would be made up of 48% Democrats and 35% Republicans, with a sizeable number of independent and third-party voters who almost certainly will determine which party wins the seat.