Two legislative races in Lancaster County appear headed for a partial hand recount.

By Tuesday, registered voters submitted petitions in 19 precincts in the county, 16 in the 36th Senate District and three in the 100th Legislative District.

(See bottom of story for a map of where petitions were submitted)

Petitioners claim, without presenting any evidence, that the Republican primaries in the two districts were marred by fraud or other irregularities. They are seeking a court order for the ballots to be recounted by hand.

The filings come after Audit the Vote PA CEO Toni Shuppe put out a call for supporters in Lancaster County to file petitions requesting a recount after her preferred candidate in one of the races, Mike Miller of Ephrata Township, lost the GOP primary in the 36th Senate District to incumbent Ryan Aument.

In the 100th District, another Audit the Vote PA-backed candidate, Anne Weston of Quarryville Borough, lost the Republican primary race to incumbent Bryan Cutler, the Speaker of the state House of Representatives.

Miller and Weston lost decisively in the May 17 primary, with Aument winning in the 36th by 20 points, and Cutler winning the 100th by 40 points.

Shuppe declined to comment when reached by an LNP reporter on Tuesday.

Andrew Teitelman, an attorney representing Audit the Vote PA, did not say how many precincts in the 100th or 36th districts the group is targeting for hand recounts.

According to Pennsylvania elections law, three voters in each precinct are required to sign a petition stating they believe fraud or error occurred and post a $50 bond for a hand recount to be considered. Challengers are not required to provide evidence.

Christa Miller, the chief clerk of Lancaster County’s board of elections, said that it will be up to a Court of Common Pleas judge to determine if the petitions are valid and direct elections staff to begin the recount.

Under a hand recount, election workers look at each ballot and tally the results by hand, rather than using a ballot scanning machine.

“I will say there is the opportunity for a lot of human error in that,” Miller said.

Last week, Aument dismissed the effort as “outlandish” and “a lie” but said he would welcome the recount if it puts voters’ minds at ease. He said a recount should be paid for by his opponent, Mike Miller of Ephrata.

If all petitions are accepted, the total number of ballots to be recounted would be 6,632 in the 36th Senate District and 1,734 in the 100th House District.

U.S. Senate primary

Republican Dave McCormick, who trails celebrity TV Dr. Mehmet Oz by less than 1,000 votes in his party’s U.S. Senate primary, is asking the Commonwealth Court to order hand recounts in 64 of Lancaster County’s 242 voting districts.

McCormick’s campaign said it is requesting hand recounts in 12 counties total because it said vote tallies reported on the county and state elections sites did not match.

On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an order halting the counting of undated mail-in ballots. The action, approved by Justice Samuel Alito, does not amount to a ruling in the underlying case, but could signal the court could decide to intervene.

This reporter’s work is funded by the Lancaster County Local Journalism Fund. For more information, or to make a contribution, please visit lanc.news/supportlocaljournalism.