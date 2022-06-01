More than two dozen new petitions were submitted Wednesday seeking a hand recount of ballots cast by Republican voters in two Lancaster County legislative primary contests last month.

Petitions were submitted in 29 new precincts in the 36th Senate District, adding to the petitions submitted for 16 other precincts on Tuesday. As of Wednesday afternoon, hand recounts were requested in more than a third (45) of the 120 precincts in the district.

The precincts in question accounted for nearly half of the 40,958 Republican votes cast in the May 17th primary. Incumbent Sen. Ryan Aument, R-West Hempfield, won the contest by 20 points, but supporters of challenger Mike Miller initiated the hand recount effort after it was suggested by Toni Shuppe, founder of Audit the Vote PA, who supported Miller.

No new petitions were submitted in the 100th Legislative District where Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representative Bryan Cutler, R-Quarryville, also defeated an Audit the Vote PA-supported candidate by a wide margin.

The petitions will be heard by Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth, who told LNP|LancasterOnline Wednesday he would be “addressing them shortly.” The exact timeframe has yet to be determined.

Christa Miller, chief clerk of Lancaster County’s board of elections, said if petitions are accepted by the judge “we will wait to see how he decides the recount should be done and then we will decide how the logistics will work.”

Petitioners claim, without presenting any evidence, that the Republican primaries in the two districts were marred by fraud or other irregularities. They are seeking a court order for the ballots to be recounted by hand.

In the Mount Joy - Hersey Road district, one of the petitioners alleging possible fraud is Danielle Lindemuth, whose husband is the judge of elections for that district. Both Danielle and her husband, Stephen, were elected to the Elizabethtown School Board last fall.

Last week, Aument dismissed the effort as “outlandish” and “a lie” but said he would welcome the recount if it puts voters’ minds at ease. He said a recount should be paid for by his opponent, Mike Miller of Ephrata.

On Wednesday Cutler commented on the recount effort.

“Our election system has multiple checks and balances,” Cutler said in a text message. “This is one check the people can exercise directly. These are serious allegations and I trust the process will confirm the results and bring the primary election to an end. These claims are not without a cost to the citizens however. They invite suspicion of the election results and they impose additional costs on us as taxpayers.”