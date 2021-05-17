Voters in Lancaster County will take to the polls tomorrow to choose who in their party is best suited to take on opposing party candidates in November.

Polls open tomorrow at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m. Per the Department of State, a voter cannot be denied the right to vote for not wearing a mask.

LancasterOnline has a voter's guide for both township and school board races which can be used to see if your municipality has a contested primary and who the candidates are.

If you are unsure of your polling location, the Pennsylvania Department of State has a polling place look up tool where you can find your location. You can find it here.

And if you'd like to get a preview of the races your ballot will contain, that can be found at the Lancaster County Elections Office website here.

All voters, regardless of party, are eligible to vote on the four ballot questions this election, including the two dealing with the governor's emergency declaration powers.

For the nearly 27,000 voters who requested a mail-in ballot, ballots must be received by 8 p.m. tomorrow. Do not mail your ballot as it will no longer arrive in time. Ballots can be dropped off at the drop box in the County Government Building at 150 N. Queen St., Lancaster, or at the front desk of the elections office located on the first floor of the building.