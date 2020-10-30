Editor's note: Click here for the 2020 Lancaster County Voters Guide.

President Donald Trump will visit Berks County on Saturday in a swing through Pennsylvania during the last weekend before Election Day.

Trump will speak at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally at the Reading Airport at 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.

You can get more information on the event, and how to get tickets, by clicking here.

This weekend's rally in a county bordering Lancaster County comes on the heels of ramped up Republican campaigning in Lancaster's neighborhood. The visit is less than a week after Trump's rally at the Lancaster Airport near Lititz on Monday and First Lady Melania Trump's visit Tuesday to Atglen, Chester County, and to the Lancaster County GOP office.

It also follows two visits by Pence to Lancaster County since September and one to an airport in New Cumberland on the Cumberland/York border, as well as visits by Second Lady Karen Pence and Ivanka Trump to Lancaster County. Trump also visited Harrisburg International Airport at the end of September.

Pennsylvania is seen as a pivotal prize in next week’s presidential election, prompting both campaigns to spend more time in the state than anywhere else, as LNP reported earlier this week. But for Republicans, the south-central region is critical to a Keystone State victory.

In 2016, Trump got more votes in the region stretching from Berks to Franklin counties than any other region of the state — more than 630,000 of his nearly 3 million votes. And Lancaster County, with 180,000 registered Republican voters and a long legacy of well-organized and loyal Grand Old Party politics, is the area’s largest prize.

Trump has narrowed the gap among Pennsylvania voters in the final month of the presidential campaign, according to a Franklin & Marshall College Poll released Thursday, but Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead in Pennsylvania, according to a Franklin & Marshall College Poll released Thursday.

The poll shows Biden -- a Pennsylvania native whose family moved to Delaware when he was 10 -- leading the president 50% to 44%, a six-point lead that falls within the poll’s 5-point margin of error and is down from the Democratic nominee’s nine-point lead (49%-40%) that F&M found in September.

Four years ago, multiple polls -- including F&M’s -- showed Hillary Clinton consistently leading Trump, even in the campaign’s final week.

In 2019 near Halloween, the Trump campaign held a "Halloween Witch Hunt" at Spooky Nook Sports. While Trump was not in attendance, the Oct. 30 event drew about 250 supporters, some in costume, on the eve of the first impeachment inquiry.