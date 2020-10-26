President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Lancaster County Monday, making an early afternoon campaign stop at the Lancaster Airport.

A “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Manheim Township airport, according to a schedule of events on Trump’s campaign website. Trump is slated to make some remarks at the event for which doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

LNP | LancasterOnline will be on the scene with live coverage.

Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis and are available by registering online at donaldjtrump.com.

Trump’s visit will come just over a week before the Nov. 3 election in which Pennsylvania is once again a key battleground state. Trump last visited the area in December when he held a rally in Hershey.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Lancaster in July and also made a stop earlier this month.

Pence’s wife, Karen was in Mount Joy just last week.