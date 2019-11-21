President Donald Trump will host a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

The 7 p.m. event was announced Thursday by Donald J. Trump for President Inc.

“Pennsylvania is booming thanks to President Trump and jobs are coming back to the state. Since President Trump’s election, Pennsylvania has added 157,800 new jobs, including 2,900 manufacturing jobs,” Michael Glassner, the campaign's chief operating officer, said in a news release.

The Giant Center is located at 550 Hersheypark Drive, Hershey.

Doors open at 3 p.m. for general admission, the campaign said.

In October, the campaign hosted a "Halloween Witch Hunt Party" at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim.

Trump visited Lancaster County in 2016, with a stop at Spooky Nook Sports.

