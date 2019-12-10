President Donald Trump doesn’t like the “ugly” word -- impeachment.

That's what he told a crowd of nearly 11,000 people at the Giant Center in Hershey on Tuesday night during a 2020 presidential campaign rally.

Earlier in the day, House Democrats used that same word to announce the filing of articles of impeachment, charging Trump with obstruction of justice and abuse of power of his office.

Trump doesn’t like the word “impeachment" because it reminds him of some of America’s darkest times, he said. It’s the Democrats who are disrupting the democratic process, he said, with the “two pathetic, ridiculous articles of impeachment."

"They're impeaching me, do you know why? They want to win an election," he said.

Democrats said they filed the articles of impeachment because the Trump administration withheld military aid to Ukraine until it vowed to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden -- who is now running for the Democratic nomination for president.

Trump has joined a short list of United States presidents against whom articles of impeachment have been filed, for “high crimes and misdemeanors,” as the Founding Fathers wrote.

“A regular president would’ve been under the table, thumb in the mouth saying, 'Take me home, mommy,' " Trump said about Democrats’ opposition to him during his presidency.

Impeachment wasn't the primary focus of Trump's rally, though.

The topic didn’t even come up among the rally’s first few speakers. Vice President Mike Pence, who spoke immediately before Trump, was the first to mention the “do-nothing Democrats” and the articles of impeachment.

Instead, Trump discussed an array of topics like Pennsylvania’s natural gas industry, the role the state played in electing him as president in 2016, climate change and a Justice Department Inspector General report released Monday.

The report found there was no political bias in issuing of warrants for Trump campaign official Carter Page’s communications, among others.

Even on a day that signaled he could potentially lose his presidency, Trump still found a win: House Democrats and the Trump administration struck a tentative deal for the NAFTA trade replacement, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, who represents Lancaster County and southern York County, joined Trump on stage along with the rest of Pennsylvania’s Republican congressional delegation. Smucker flew on Air Force One to Tuesday’s rally. It was Smucker's second time in recent months on the plane -- the congressman flew on the aircraft to Pittsburgh in October.

Trump praised the delegation for supporting him.

“Vote for these people,” Trump said. “Even if you don’t like them, vote for them.”

Lancaster County residents were among the thousands who made it to the Trump campaign’s rally. It’s his first in southcentral Pennsylvania since 2016.

Several Lancastrians spoke to LNP | LancasterOnline, criticizing Democrats about their attempts to impeach Trump.

“I think it’s complete garbage,” said Nevin Waterfield, 52, of Lititz, mentioning he follows the conspiracy theory Q-Anon. “It’s a waste of time, it’s a waste of money. Democrats are desperate. They know they can’t beat him in the election.”

Maggie Roe, 12, and her father Casey Roe, 49, came out from their home in West Hempfield Township because of Maggie’s political engagement and support of Trump.

“I think it’s basically just a circus,” Maggie Roe said. She is home schooled, which allows her to pay special attention to what’s happening in America, she said.

“I live in this country, I should at least know what’s going on,” she added.

Dauphin County residents don’t have to worry about the cost of Tuesday’s rally, thanks to former state Sen. Scott Wagner, who lost to Gov. Tom Wolf in the gubernatorial race. Wagner said he would cover the cost law enforcement incurs to keep it off the shoulders of local municipalities.

For more coverage: