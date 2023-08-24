The majority of Pennsylvania registered voters have an unfavorable view of Donald Trump, but the former president’s lead among Republican voters in the state grew since April, according to the latest Franklin & Marshall College Poll.

Sixty-four percent of the 723 registered voters surveyed said they view Trump unfavorably, while only 34% had a favorable view.

In the 2024 Republican presidential primary race, the poll found Trump’s lead over the field grew to 18 points since the last survey in April, when Trump had only a 6-point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump commanded 39% support among the 297 registered GOP voters surveyed earlier this month, well above DeSantis’ 21% and the 9% who said they support financier Vivek Ramaswamy.

These numbers — a high unfavorability among all voters and just a plurality lead among Republicans — could spell trouble for Trump in Pennsylvania’s 2024 general election, according to Berwood Yost, director of the Center for Opinion Research and the Floyd Institute for Public Policy at F&M.

“When you look at variabilities like that, you normally would say that candidate would have a difficult time winning the general election,” Yost said. “But it matters who that candidate’s running against and what his opponent’s favorability looks like.”

Pennsylvania is an important battleground state in presidential elections, with 19 electoral college votes. Trump won the state narrowly in 2016 but lost it by nearly 80,000 votes to Joe Biden in 2020.

Biden, who is the presumed Democratic nominee in 2024, also has a low favorability rating among Pennsylvanians, the poll found. Currently, 58% of the state’s registered voters view him unfavorably, compared to 40% who view him favorably.

“If these two were the final candidates, this election will be decided by what those voters decide to do, who don't like either candidate,” Yost said. “Do they not vote at all, or do they break for one of the two?”

If the election was held when the poll was conducted, Biden would win Pennsylvania over Trump, 42% to 40%, with the rest undecided or opting for an independent or minor party candidate.

Trump currently faces four criminal cases, two of which have to do with his involvement in obstructing the election. Another is about falsifying business records tied to hush money payments during the 2016 election, and the fourth is for his mishandling of top-secret documents after his presidency.

Total, he faces 91 felony counts, with charges that include conspiracy to defraud the United States, mishandling of top-secret documents and falsifying business records, among others.

F&M found that 58% of registered voters in Pennsylvania think that Trump committed a serious crime when he attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election results to remain in power.

Yost said there is still time for another Republican candidate to close the gap against Trump in Pennsylvania before the primary election next year.

Interviews for the poll were conducted Aug. 9-20, 2023 The sample error for the survey is +/- 4.5 percentage points, while the sample error for questions based on subgroups, including Republican presidential primary questions, is +/- 7 percentage points.

Sen. Casey ‘under the radar’

A third of voters contacted for the poll said they didn’t know enough about U.S. Sen. Bob Casey to say whether they view the three-term Democrat favorably or unfavorably. On his job performance, 19% also said they were unsure.

Twenty-seven percent of respondents said they view Casey somewhat favorably, and 24% said Casey does a “good job” as senator.

Yost said, “They don’t necessarily dislike him. It’s just that he’s sort of under the radar.”

Casey, the longest-serving Democratic U.S. senator in Pennsylvania history, announced in April he will seek a fourth term in office next year.

Although he hasn’t entered the race, David McCormick is viewed as the likely Republican challenger to Casey, according to a wide range of political observers. Last year, McCormick lost the GOP Senate primary to celebrity physician Mehmet Oz, who went on to lose in the general election to Democrat John Fetterman.

The F&M poll did not ask who voters would elect if the race is between Casey and McCormick.

Shapiro and the Legislature

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro has the highest rating among Pennsylvanians for a first-term governor since former Gov. Tom Ridge in the mid-1990s.

The latest poll found that 47% of Pennsylvanians believe Shapiro is doing at least a “good” job as governor.

Yost cited Shapiro’s ability to guide the quick reconstruction of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, combined with a run of positive press coverage of his handling of the job.

The survey found those same voters aren’t happy with the Legislature. Only 1% of registered Pennsylvania voters said the General Assembly is doing an “excellent” job, while 52% said they believe lawmakers are doing “only a fair” job.

According to the poll, more Pennsylvanians blame Senate Republicans for this year’s state budget impasse than they do Shapiro or House Democrats.

The Republican-proposed private school voucher program, which stalled all budget negotiations in July and could be an issue in finalizing next year’s spending plan, divides voters, the poll found, with 30% saying they strongly favor the program, and 35% strongly oppose it.

Economic pessimism

Optimism about the future of the state and the economy has improved since April, but many respondents were still unsatisfied with their own economic situation

The state of the economy, including unemployment and higher gas and utility prices, ranked as the most important and most often mentioned issue among survey respondents, with 23% saying they had concerns.

About two-in-five respondents said they are “worse off” than one year ago, an improvement on April’s poll when nearly half thought so. Still, only 39% of voters believe Pennsylvania is “headed in the right direction,” just 7 points higher than in April.

Yost said Pennsylvania’s history of lagging behind other states economically, coupled with the collapse of the steel industry in the 1970s, ”made economic concerns a perennial issue here.”