President Donald Trump will take the stage in Hershey for a rally Tuesday night, likely to boast a booming economy and an almost-complete trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will speak at a campaign event at the Giant Center.

It’s his first visit to the area since 2017

Trump has frequented Pennsylvania in the years following his election — this will be his fifteenth visit — but this is his first time back in southcentral Pennsylvania since he held a rally at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg in April 2017.

More recently, Trump appeared in Williamsport in May, and he was in Pittsburgh in October.

Though the president himself did not attend, his campaign picked Spooky Nook Sports as its location for a “Witch Hunt” costume party on Halloween — and the eve of the first impeachment inquiry vote by the House. Diamond and Silk, viral vloggers and part-time Fox Nation commentators, headlined the event.

Pennsylvania played a key role in ensuring Trump’s victory in the 2016 presidential election, and it’s likely it will do so again in 2020.

Will travel be impacted?

Trump will fly into Harrisburg International Airport, according to facility officials. Some roads may be closed as the president’s motorcade travels to Hershey and back from the airport. There will be a small “no-fly” zone for about 10 minutes as Air Force One enters the area.

Trump’s schedule earlier in the day includes a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Washington, according to CNN.

Once he arrives in Hershey, Trump will likely discuss the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, upon which his administration Monday reached a tentative agreement with House Democrats. The long-awaited replacement of NAFTA will still need to be ratified by all three countries, CNBC reported.

Presidential visits

Trump has visited Hershey twice before: once as a candidate and again as president-elect, said Quinn Bryner, a spokesperson for Hershey Entertainment & Resorts.

Former presidents George W. Bush and the late Dwight Eisenhower have both visited Hershey, and the late U.S. Sen. John McCain visited the Giant Center during his 2008 presidential bid.

A familiar face may get stage time

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker will attend the rally, said his campaign manager, Jenna Geesey.

“While the left is focused on party politics in Washington, the people of south central Pennsylvania are focused on the results,” Smucker said in a statement. “The results are clear, people are keeping more of their hard earned dollars to invest in their family's future. I'm excited to join President Trump in Hershey on Tuesday and I look forward to working with him to ensure he's reelected in 2020."

Geesey said she was unaware of how the program would be structured.

Smucker has gotten a good amount of face time with Trump, even getting a shout out from him during his visit to Pittsburgh for the Shale Coalition in October.

Who is going?

Whether they’re Trump supporters or protesters, attendees will likely be passionate about their cause.

“I just know there’s a lot of Republicans that are very excited about this,” Kirk Radanovic, chair of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County, said Monday. “A lot of them will be going up tomorrow.”

While attendees pile into the Giant Center from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., protesters will be stationed outside. Some of these protesters will be in the Giant Center parking lot beginning at 5:30 p.m. Lancaster Stands Up and Indivisible Lancaster are hosts along with other area advocacy organizations.

"We'll be there, but the real work ahead for us is knocking doors, talking to our neighbors, making sure we have a good candidate in 2020 to defeat Trump," said Jonathan Smucker, a member of Lancaster Stands Up's leadership team.