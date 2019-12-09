President Donald Trump will host a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

He will be joined by Vice President Mike Pence. Pence is appearing earlier Tuesday outside Pittsburgh in Rochester, Pa., before a Veterans for Trump group.

“Pennsylvania is booming thanks to President Trump and jobs are coming back to the state. Since President Trump’s election, Pennsylvania has added 157,800 new jobs, including 2,900 manufacturing jobs,” Michael Glassner, the campaign's chief operating officer, said in a news release.

This is the fourth visit to Pennsylvania this year for each.

Pence has made three trips visiting manufacturers this year. Trump has visited to stump for Republican Fred Keller in a special congressional election in rural northern Pennsylvania and to boost the natural gas industry in two separate Pittsburgh-area trips, the Associated Press reported.

The Giant Center is located at 550 Hersheypark Drive, Hershey.

Doors open at 3 p.m. for general admission, the campaign said.

In October, the campaign hosted a "Halloween Witch Hunt Party" at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim.

Trump visited Lancaster County in 2016, with a stop at Spooky Nook Sports.

