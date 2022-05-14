Former President Donald Trump today endorsed state Sen. Doug Mastriano for governor, getting behind a candidate already winning handily in the polls, who has repeatedly fought to overturn Pennsylvania’s 2020 election and promoted Trump's unproven claims of election fraud.

While Mastriano is already leading a crowded GOP primary field, the endorsement may help cement a victory for him on Tuesday.

“I'm honored to receive the endorsement from President Trump, today. But the honor is not for me. It’s for the millions of hard-working Pennsylvanians who want their individual liberties restored, power returned to the people, and for their elected leaders to fulfill the America First — and Pennsylvania First — agenda,” Mastriano said.

It comes as Pennsylvania Republican insiders and leaders have worked to stop Mastriano over fears the lawmaker from Franklin County is too extreme to win in the fall. So far, there is no evidence of that effort working -- only two lower tier candidates dropped out and endorsed former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, of Hazleton, who has run second in the polls over the past few weeks. The idea was to clear top contenders and coalesce around Barletta, who is still a formidable candidate.

Trump carried Pennsylvania in 2016 over Hilary Clinton but lost to Joe Biden in 2020. Trump's false mantra that the election, riddled with fraud, was stolen continues to resonate among grassroots Republicans.

Mastriano became the front-runner without the kind of money some other candidates have had to blitz the airwaves. He did so by staying under the radar, tapping into the Trump base, and using social media to get out his message.

As a senator he fought mask mandates and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s uneven closures of businesses during the pandemic. He battled the Department of State over its additional steps to make voting more accessible, for example adding dropboxes, in Mastriano's view creating more opportunities for fraud.

Mastriano, 58, is a retired U.S. Army Colonel and combat veteran. He was elected to the state Senate in 2019 in a special election a year after losing a congressional bid the year prior.

On Nov. 25, 2020, Mastriano orchestrated a now infamous Senate Republican Policy hearing into election fraud and led the questioning even though he was not a member of the committee. It was chaired by Sen. David Argall, R-Schuylkill County. Trump’s legal team led by Rudy Giuliani testified, and Trump called in and his comments were broadcast over one of his lawyer’s cell phones. Trump claimed the “election was rigged” and that Biden’s victory had to be "turned around because we won by a lot.”

It became the spark that helped set in motion what his critics call “The Big Lie.” Mastriano supported virtually every losing lawsuit to block the election results. He attended the Jan. 6 Capitol protest but says he didn't go into the building and left when he saw trouble brewing. He had organized bus trips of Trump supporters from his district.

He's been subpoenaed by the special congressional panel investigating Jan. 6, which Alison Dagnes, a political science professor at Shippensburg University, has called "a badge of honor" in the MAGA world.

In his endorsement announcement, Trump highlighted Mastriano’s work in support of Trump’s false assertions of 2020 fraud: “There is no one in Pennsylvania who has done more, or fought harder, for Election Integrity than State Senator Doug Mastriano.”

If nominated, Mastriano would face Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary and has raised $20 million.

Clearly, Shapiro wanted Mastriano as his opponent because he aired a TV ad stating that a vote for Mastriano was a vote for Trump. That's magic to the ears of the base in a GOP primary.

Ir's an ad Mastriano didn't have the money to air. Mastriano said he would send Shapiro a thank you card.

There was some doubt Mastriano would get the endorsement because of his ties to U.S. Sen. candidate Kathy Barnette. They endorsed each other, and Barnette has surged to a statistical tie with Dr, Mehmet Oz, whom Trump endorsed, and David McCormick, the wealthy hedge fund CEO who for months was seen as the only real challenger to Oz.

Dark money groups supporting Oz and McCormick unleashed a flurry of negative TV ads against Barnette this weekend, one saying Barnette, who is Black, wanted to build a statue of former President Barack Obama next to the Lincoln Memorial.