Activists searching for evidence to back up former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a stolen November election have a new focus for their ire: the Pennsylvania Senate’s top Republican.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre County, last week found himself the target of a phone and email campaign to pressure him into helping seize voting data and equipment from three counties. Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin County, has threatened to subpoena those counties in his quest to recreate the Arizona GOP’s partisan and widely ridiculed election review.

“Contact Senator Corman’s office and DEMAND he moves forward on sending the subpoenas to move forward on the election audit in PA,” read a Friday Instagram post from citizensar, the account of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s podcast. The post included phone numbers for Corman’s two district offices and his Capitol office.

A moderator of a Telegram forum supporting Mastriano’s effort also targeted Corman on Friday evening, with a post stating, “Senator Jake Corman is about as good for the Pennsylvania Senate as Governor Wolf is for the state. Let him know!!”

And they did. Corman received “a few hundred emails,” an aide said, and one Telegram user reported to the group that Corman’s Capitol voicemail was full.

Corman, through spokesman Jason Thompson, declined to comment.

The pressure from Corman’s right comes as Democratic Senate leaders ramp up their own efforts to pressure Corman to block Mastriano’s attempt to subpoena election materials and equipment.

Mastriano “is corrupting the committee process and politicizing it for the whims of former

President Donald Trump,” Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny County, and Senate Democratic Whip Anthony Williams, of Philadelphia, wrote to Corman and Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County.

The Pennsylvania Department of State warned counties that they’d have to replace their voting systems — most of which were purchased since 2018 — if they compromised the equipment’s security by handing them over to a third party, as was done in Arizona. The department decertified Fulton County’s machines in July after that county allowed a private company to access them.

Mastriano threatened three counties — Philadelphia, Tioga and York — with subpoenas if they didn’t give him a plan for turning over the materials and equipment he requested by the end of July. As he travels the state in a bid to build support for his expected run for governor, he has told crowds not to worry about the counties’ refusal to provide the equipment, saying they needed subpoenas for legal cover.

But Mastriano’s deadline came and went without a vote from the committee he chairs — the Intergovernmental Operations Committee — to issue those subpoenas. Mastriano did not respond to a reporter’s inquiry Wednesday.

Costa and Williams disputed whether his committee even has that authority, saying election oversight is the purview of the State Government and Local Government committees.

“Should you allow this to continue, Senator Mastriano will have built a Frankenstein creation of a committee with limitless power, frighteningly controlled by a Senator intent on tainting every level of our government,” Costa and Williams wrote in their July 7 letter. “It is your duty as officers of this body to put a stop to this,” referring to Mastriano’s efforts as an “unlawful witch hunt.”

Mastriano has been a leading force behind the false narrative that fraud, rather than simple math, is why Trump lost the state in November. A hearing he organized in Gettysburg in November became a seminal moment in the “Big Lie” of a stolen election, drawing testimony from Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Trump himself via cellphone, and a parade of witnesses, none of whom were sworn in. The testimony they provided was mostly false or misleading, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis found.

“Like everyone else, we are in wait-and-see mode, depending upon if Sen. Mastriano schedules a committee meeting to consider the possibility of issuing subpoenas,” Senate Democratic spokeswoman Colleen DeFrank said. “Once we see if and when that happens, and what actually the committee will be meeting on, our members will have more to say at that time.”

They’ve already had plenty to say to the counties Mastriano is targeting. In letters dated one day after their message to Corman and Ward, Democratic leaders told the counties’ top officials that Mastriano’s request would be “redundant and a waste of taxpayer dollars. The 2020 election has been audited and reviewed extensively. The results of the 2020 election have been challenged in the courtrooms of 86 judges and upheld initially in 85 of them; the 86th was ultimately decided against former President Trump as well.”

“This action is inappropriate for a variety of reasons and as a result, we are of the opinion that you should not comply with this request,” they wrote.

Follow The Caucus on Twitter ​@CaucusPA, ​@BEBumsted, ​@Wrschgn and ​@SamJanesch.