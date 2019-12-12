President Donald Trump endorsed U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker on his infamous Twitter account Wednesday night.

Trump tweeted he supported Smucker, the night the two appeared on stage together with the rest of Pennsylvania’s Republican delegation at Trump’s campaign rally in Hershey.

“Great Rally in Pennsylvania last night,” Trump tweeted. “Congressman Lloyd Smucker (PA-11) was there and I informed him that he has my complete and total Endorsement for the upcoming 2020 Election.”

Smucker has gotten a lot of face time with Trump in recent months, including two trips on Air Force One with the president in the last three months. Smucker has been an ally to Trump, sharing his campaign contributions with the president 50/50 during some fundraising drives and attending a “MAGA Meet-up” at state Rep. David Zimmerman’s home in East Earl a few months ago. He has repeatedly said he does not believe Trump committed any impeachable offenses in a July phone call with the president of Ukraine, which is the subject of a whistleblower complaint that led to the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Trump sent this supportive tweet among other tweets criticizing the FBI for its action revealed in a recent Department of Justice report investigating his campaign, and condemning Democrats for filing articles of impeachment against him on Tuesday.

Trump added that he believes Smucker has “done a great job.”

“I am with him all the way! #MAGA,” Trump added.

Smucker said in a campaign email Wednesday night he was “honored” to receive the president’s endorsement and repeated he is currently splitting fundraising dollars 50/50 with the president.

Sarah Hammond, a field hockey coach and East Lampeter resident, will challenge Smucker on the 2020 Presidential Election ballot. The Democrat, originating from Hanover, criticized Smucker on her campaign Facebook page for his support of Trump and for finding time to meet with him, but not hosting an in-person town hall in months.

Smucker hosts tele-town halls almost every month, but constituents are given short notice.