The Trump campaign is bringing Diamond and Silk, as well as Matt and Mercedes Schlapp, to Lancaster County.

Donald J. Trump for President Inc. will host a "Halloween Witch Hunt Party" with special guests -- including the Schlapps, Diamond and Silk -- on Wednesday, October 30, at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim.

The 6:30 p.m. event will be held in the Motivate Room at Spooky Nook, 75 Champ Blvd., Spooky Nook. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

"TRUMP CAMPAIGN TO HOST HALLOWEEN WITCH HUNT PARTY” pic.twitter.com/ICU4kvacwQ — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) October 23, 2019

Diamond and Silk -- or Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson -- are video bloggers, social media personalities, Fox Nation hosts and Trump supporters. The formerly lifelong Democrats and sisters from North Carolina switched to Republican in 2015.

"When he announced and we heard everything that he stood for,” ​Hardaway told The Atlantic, “it was on and poppin’, and we’ve been on the Trump train ever since.”

They have 259,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel.

Mercedes Schlapp, meanwhile, is Trump's director of strategic communications. Her husband, Matt, is a lobbyist and chairman of the American Conservative Union. He is also a Fox News political contributor and was President George W. Bush's deputy assistant and political director.