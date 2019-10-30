The Trump campaign (Donald J. Trump for President Inc.) is hosting a "Halloween Witch Hunt Party" with special guests -- including the Schlapps, Diamond and Silk -- on Wednesday, October 30, in the Motivate Room of the conference center at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim.

A Trump campaign aide says this Halloween Witch Hunt party is the only officially sanctioned such event, but he didn’t know why Lancaster was chosen.

Earlier this week in Washington, D.C., Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would vote Thursday on a resolution to set rules for public hearings and a possible vote on articles of impeachment. Thursday's vote would be the first on the impeachment inquiry and aims to nullify complaints from Trump and his allies that the process is illegitimate and unfair.

Diamond and Silk -- or Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson -- are video bloggers, social media personalities, Fox Nation hosts and Trump supporters. The formerly lifelong Democrats and sisters from North Carolina switched to Republican in 2015.

Mercedes Schlapp is Trump's director of strategic communications. Her husband, Matt, is a lobbyist and chairman of the American Conservative Union. He is also a Fox News political contributor and was President George W. Bush's deputy assistant and political director.

