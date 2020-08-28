Biden, Trump
Associated Press

With a multitude of fireworks and opera singers, the Republican National Convention (RNC) came to a close Thursday night.

This marked the end of political conventions ahead of the 2020 election — which is fewer than 70 days away.

The ballot will include current sitting president Donald Trump, Democratic former vice president Joe Biden, Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins and Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen.

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) kicked off last Tuesday, Aug. 17, and ended Thursday, Aug. 20.

Here are highlights and analyses from the Associated Press for the RNC and the DNC.

Republican National Convention

Trump lashes Biden, defies pandemic on White House stage

Fireworks light up the sky over Washington after President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech at the White House to the 2020 Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

President Donald Trump closed out the RNC last night with a closing speech in front of the White House. He spoke of supporting his strong voter base and the fear of what would happen if the country were to be led by a Democratic president.

“If the left gains power, they will demolish the suburbs, confiscate your guns and appoint justices who will wipe away your Second Amendment and other Constitutional freedoms,” said Trump on Thursday night.

Here is an AP analysis of the components of President Trump's speech.

Here are local, Lancaster County angles on the RNC.

Below are more in-depth articles about the RNC from the Associated Press.

Who's in power? Convention lineup has clues to Trump's favor
GOP convention takeaways: What virus? Fear motivates
AP FACT CHECK: Trump distorts record; BLM falsely accused
Trump convention speech coverage highlights nation's divide
AP Analysis: Trump wields fear in pitch for 4 more years

Sign up for our newsletter

Trump lashes Biden, defies pandemic on White House stage

Democratic National Convention

Biden says he'd shut down economy if scientists recommended

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., watch fireworks during the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.

On the last night of the DNC, Democratic former vice president Joe Biden accepted the party's presidential nomination, making Biden the biggest challenge to President Trump.

Biden expressed hope as he laid out his plans for what he would do if we won the presidency.

“If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst,” Biden said last Thursday. “I’ll be an ally of the light, not the darkness.”

Here is an AP analysis on Biden's speech.

Here are some local, Lancaster County angles on the DNC.

Below are more in-depth articles about the DNC from the Associated Press.

Biden, once an orator, reaches for rhetorical flourish again
In moving speech, boy says Biden helped him overcome stutter
Takeaways from the final night of the Democratic convention
Biden vows to defeat Trump, end US 'season of darkness'
Analysis: Drive to beat Trump unites Democrats behind Biden
For Joe Biden, long path to a potentially crucial presidency
Bidding for Pennsylvania, Trump trolls Biden in old backyard

Tags