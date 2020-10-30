Trump and Biden campaigns have stopped in and near Lancaster County 11 times since late 2019; here's where

Election Day is less than a week away.

Presidential candidates, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, have recently ramped up campaign efforts in hope of swaying any undecided voters.

President Trump visited Lancaster County on Tuesday, Oct. 26, and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, visited the county just a day later.

The county has also seen recent visits from Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Second Lady Karen Pence. Since the end of 2019, the Trump reelection campaign has stopped in Lancaster County nine times.

Former Vice President Biden has stopped in Lancaster County twice since being announced the Democratic nominee for president.

Pennsylvania is seen as one of the key states to win for Election Day.

Here's when and where Biden and Trump's campaigns stopped in Lancaster County.

Feb. 25, 2020: Vice President Pence visits Lyndon Diner

Pence visited the Lyndon Diner before he went to a Women For Trump event in Camp Hill.

For William Quinn, the diner owner, it was “an honor” to have the vice president in the family restaurant his father started 42 years ago, he said.

“He (Pence) ordered a cheeseburger, took a bite of it and said it was amazing,” said Quinn.

June 25, 2020: Former VP Biden visits the Lancaster Recreation Center

Former Vice President Joe Biden visited with three families in a closed meeting in Lancaster city to discuss how the Affordable Care Act has helped them, as the Trump Administration petitions the Supreme Court to invalidate it.

Biden met with the families, not all of whom are Lancaster natives, in a courtyard at Lancaster Recreation Center, 525 Fairview St., while both protesters and supporters gathered outside.

July 9, 2020: VP Pence visits Lancaster County as part of Pa. bus tour

Vice President Mike Pence touted President Donald Trump's economic record and support for law enforcement on a tour of southeast Pennsylvania in July, with stops in Lancaster County, Chester County and Philadelphia.

“In a very real sense before this pandemic started we were well on our way to making American great again,” Pence said while visiting the Rajant Corporation, a technology-based company in Malvern, Pa.

“In the days ahead we have an agenda that will get this economy back and then some; bring us back better, stronger and more prosperous. In a word, we’re going to make America great again – again.”

August 10: Lara Trump visits Lancaster County

The Trump campaign held its national Women for Trump bus tour, which included a stop at the Republican Committee of Lancaster County.

Lara Trump, along with Republican advisers Mercedes Schlapp and Katrina Pierson, got off the bus at the county party building to speak with volunteers phone banking for President Donald Trump. Lara Trump is married to President Trump's son, Eric.

The bus tour, aimed at gathering support among women for President Trump's administration, is planned through Election Day.

Sept. 4: Ivanka Trump visits Blessings of Hope in Leola

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of President Trump and a senior White House adviser, made a campaign stop at a Lancaster County food bank in Sept.

Ivanka Trump toured space's volunteer packing area, where a dozen or so volunteers were packing cartons of ricotta cheese, and its refrigerated food storage area, for about 20 minutes. She thanked the volunteers for their work as she walked by, stopping to take a selfie with one of them.

“You should be so proud of the work you’re doing here. It’s amazing,” Trump told a group of volunteers after the tour, before taking a group picture with them outside.

Sept. 7, 2020: Former VP Biden visits Lancaster Township home

Former Vice President Biden visited a Lancaster Township home to speak with a group of union workers to discuss the importance of unions in America’s workforce, as part of a Labor Day trip to Pennsylvania.

Biden met with three U.S. Army veterans from Pennsylvania who transitioned into union jobs through apprenticeships following their service, as well as a union leader.

“We need you to be our next president,” said Patricia Bowermaster, an American Federation of Government Employees Local 1156 member and U.S. Army veteran.

Sept. 29, 2020: VP Pence hosts debate watch party in Lititz

Vice President Pence touched down on Air Force 2 at Lancaster Airport at 4:40 p.m. on Sept. 29 to attend a presidential debate watch party at Meadow Spring Farm in Lititz.

Pence also took a few shots at Biden, criticizing his changing stances on fossil fuels and his belief that systemic racism exists.

“We’re going to support law enforcement and we’re going to support our African American and minority families for four more years,” Pence said.

If re-elected, Pence said his administration will “continue to achieve American energy” independence.

Oct. 21, 2020: Second Lady Karen Pence visits Mount Joy

Second Lady Karen Pence stopped in Mount Joy on Oct. 21 to stump for President Donald Trump and her husband, Vice President Mike Pence.

“[Trump] is defending Pennsylvania’s farmers and agriculture,” Pence said at the event, which was held at Acorn Farms and attended by about 120 people.

Karen Pence ran through a list of the Trump administration’s accomplishments, stressing the new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada and how it grows Pennsylvania’s market access in Canada and ended that country’s “unfair” milk pricing program.

Oct. 26: President Trump visits Lancaster Airport

President Trump spoke for 90 minutes to a crowd of several thousand gathered on an overcast Monday afternoon at the Lancaster County Airport, delivering a speech that leaned heavily on his greatest hits -- calling his opponent “Sleepy Joe,” blasting President Obama for surveilling his campaign four years ago, blaming the “fake news” media for bad press about him, celebrating the border wall and boasting of the big tax cuts his administration delivered.

Other than a mention of the industriousness of the Pennsylvania Dutch and a callout to U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, the president said little about Lancaster County specifically, delivering instead a speech that seemed more appropriate for crowds in the energy producing parts of the state.

Oct. 27: Melania Trump stops in Lancaster County on way to Atglen, Chester County

First Lady Melania Trump stopped in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon, as she hit the campaign trail in southeastern Pennsylvania, stumping for the re-election of her husband, Republican President Donald Trump.

After landing at the Lancaster Airport near Lititz, Melania Trump traveled to Atglen, Chester County, for a speech before a crowd of cheering supporters, lauding her husband for his achievements and decrying his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. (Click here to watch the speech.)

Atglen is less than an hour drive from Lancaster city and just a few miles from Lancaster County’s eastern border.

Near Lancaster County...

Dec. 10, 2019: President Trump and Vice President Pence visit Hershey

The day President Trump was impeached, he and Pence were in Hershey rallying for his 2020 reelection campaign.

“A regular president would’ve been under the table, thumb in the mouth saying, 'Take me home, mommy,' " Trump said about Democrats’ opposition to him during his presidency at the Hershey rally.

"They're impeaching me, do you know why? They want to win an election," he said.