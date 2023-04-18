Four Lancaster residents bidding for spots on City Council want to challenge the status quo by breaking down what they say is a divide between the community and elected officials.

Eight Democrats are vying for four open City Council seats this year. Four of the candidates enjoy official endorsement from the city’s Democratic committee and other key party insiders, while the others are leading grassroots campaigns. No Republicans are running for council.

The grassroots candidates – Tene Darby, Andre Gilbert, Dayna London and Ivan Acosta-Velez – say they are running on behalf of residents who believe they aren’t being heard by city government. This comes after City Council and the Democratic Party faced criticism early this year and in 2022 for not selecting an applicant from the city’s southeast quadrant for two vacancies on the council. That section of the city is historically poor and, its residents say, neglected by the mayor and council. London is the only candidate of the four without party support who does not live in the southeast.

The candidates running without the party’s endorsement said they have attended council meetings where their concerns go unanswered, and they said they have heard similar complaints from residents throughout the city. Darby, who previously served as the city Democratic Committee chair, said residents have repeatedly asked her to run for council because they want greater transparency.

“A lot of the time, (residents) don’t feel heard by people in government,” Darby said. “This is not my personal aspiration, but I have a path and I have a purpose. And when people feel that I would represent them well on council, the only thing I can do is try.”

Andre Gilbert also cited the need for more transparency. The Black and brown communities specifically feel “slighted” by city government’s absence, he said, a view echoed by Acosta-Velez. Gilbert said he believes council members do not support marginalized people enough.

“They’re just doing what they want to do, and not think anything about the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the party-backed incumbents – Council President Amanda Bakay, Jaime Arroyo and Ahmed Ahmed – said they look forward to continuing initiatives the city already has in place, particularly ongoing efforts to expand the availability of affordable housing. But they said they take transparency concerns seriously and intend to strengthen communication with residents.

Arroyo said the grassroots candidates’ complaints about a lack of transparency are off base. He said the current council has worked hard to engage the public.

“These individuals have, quite frankly, used that as their sole platform, but I think that’s how they feel as individuals,” Arroyo said. “I don’t think that’s the voice of the community. We’re the most diverse City Council our city has ever had.”

The eighth candidate, John Hursh, joined the race publicly after the endorsement process when party members chose to leave a fourth seat unendorsed. While he didn’t receive official backing from the party, Democratic Committee leadership is publicly supporting Hursh.

He also secured an endorsement from Lancaster Stands Up, a progressive political organization that also backs Bakay, Arroyo and Ahmed. Mayor Danene Sorace is scheduled to appear at a campaign rally for Hursh.

Like the three council incumbents running this year, Hursh said he’s interested in continuing established city projects, and he emphasized his interest in building on Vision Zero, the city’s street safety action plan. He was encouraged to seek election to improve roadways for pedestrians and bikers after he said multiple friends were involved in recent accidents.

“I think there’s a lot of exciting things in the works on street safety, and I do think the city is going in the right direction on a lot of these things,” Hursh said. “But you don’t hear it necessarily being prioritized.”

Affordable housing

The current council zeroed in on affordable housing in the past year, dedicating $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to the cause. Incumbents say they plan to continue that work.

But candidates across the board agree officials need to be more creative with affordable housing to avoid displacing households. Bakay said she wants to see smaller, infill developments on unused space in the city, something Hursh reiterated. It offers a solution to displacement brought on by tearing down existing units, they said.

“Those smaller developments, while they will be a smaller number of units, will be much easier to accomplish by a developer who’s looking to go with affordable options,” Bakay said.

The city needs to ensure more developments are approved, Arroyo said, even if they aren’t necessarily geared toward affordability. He believes more units will drive down the rising cost of housing by shrinking demand.

Arroyo also wants to expand the city’s home repair program as a solution to prevent displacement, an issue Darby and Acosta-Velez said they hope to tackle as well.

City finances, higher taxes

Personal and city finances are top of mind this year after the city hiked property taxes 8% in addition to across-the-board increases in fees for residential sewer, water and trash. Sorace has noted the city is facing a looming deficit as ARPA money will run dry in 2025.

Acosta-Velez and London said the property tax and fee increases should have been more gradual if city leaders knew the budget forecast was so bleak. The sudden jump of $205 in fees this year is too much for most people in a city where the median household income is $54,000, London said.

“A lot of people are struggling,” London said. “(People) can’t afford that. Then you get the elderly that have to make a decision if they’re going to buy their medicine or buy food to eat. They’re on fixed incomes, and that extra ($205) may not mean much in a year, but it means the whole world to them.”

The incumbents, all of whom voted in favor of tax and fee increases, said they are wary of cutting spending. Bakay said the city regularly trims funding for nearly all budget items, even as residents typically tell the city they want more services.

Ahmed, who chairs the city finance committee, said Lancaster’s economic woes were a driving factor in his decision to run. In response, he plans to advocate more in Harrisburg in hopes the state can alleviate some of the city’s fiscal woes.

Lancaster should also take a “do more with less” perspective, Ahmed said. For example, he said the city should consider whether open positions in the police department should be filled. It’s not about defunding police, he said, but instead about being mindful of the city’s largest expense. This year, police expenses make up roughly 41% of the city’s $71.8 million budget.

Home rule

For some, the most clear answer to alleviating the city’s financial burden is home rule. Voters will be asked this May to decide whether the city should establish a nine-member home rule study commission and who should sit on it.

Council does not have a say in the home rule process from here on out, as all decisions will be approved by voters, and no council candidates are running for the study commission. But Bakay, Ahmed, Arroyo and Hursh said they all support moving forward with a home rule study and encourage people to vote “yes.”

Some residents have voiced concerns with the push for home rule, particularly about potential consequences of the change, which Hursh acknowledged. That uncertainty is the whole reason the city should move forward with a study commission, he said.

“The city has some tough calls to make — do we raise property taxes even further or do we really cut back on our services? Home rule at least gives us options, and I think to not study it would be foolish,” Hursh said. “I can speculate what I think home rule could mean … but that’s the whole point of a commission at the end of the day.”

Darby, Gilbert, London and Acosta-Velez said they want to learn more about home rule before taking a stand.