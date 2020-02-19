Lancaster’s local “food bank for food banks,” Blessings of Hope, distributed 13 million pounds of food in 2019. That’s approximately 10 million meals made available to people who are hungry.

Blessings of Hope in Leola is a wholesale food bank that sells food at a significantly reduced price to food banks -- as low as $6 per box -- which makes this massive behind-the-scenes operation of 1,900 volunteers and 15 full- and part-time staff an important part of getting food on the plates of people experiencing hunger.

After corporate organizations and businesses donate to Blessings of Hope, they then distribute food to 218 organizations like ministries from New York City to North Carolina.

“We don’t necessarily serve the people in need, we serve the organizations that then serves the people in need,” said Blessings of Hope’s CEO and founder David Lapp at a press conference Tuesday.

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey visited Blessings of Hope on Tuesday with Sen. Aument, R-Mount Joy, to tour Blessings of Hope and talk about bipartisan legislation he introduced that would extend liability protections for organizations that charge a modest fee for food but are not entirely free for the recipient.

“One of the obstacles that can sometimes occur [is] an organization, a business, sometimes an individual that might be in a position to donate food but might have a reservation because of a concern about legal liability, a risk that they would run,” Toomey said.

Toomey introduced this bill, the Food Donation Improvement Act of 2019, with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut. Toomey said it’s possible he could get the legislation passed this year, he said.

This legislation would extend liabilities for large institutions like universities and colleges that have extra food they would like to donate, Toomey said.

Food banks across the country are bracing for cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, including food stamps, under a new Trump Administration rule that will remove benefits for 688,000 able-bodied adults without children, NPR reported. States were previously able to waive a 20-hour per week work requirement for people ages 18 to 49 receiving SNAP benefits that the Trump administration is halting to encourage recipients to get jobs.

Lapp said he was not familiar with these cuts.

Amy Hill, the director of community engagement and advocacy at the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, said although the legislation would not impact their affiliates since they all are 100% free for recipients, her organization supports any legislative effort to getting food to those in need.

Heather Nauman, 45, of Rossville, said she’s been volunteering at Blessings of Hope three to four times per week since August. She said she believes Toomey’s legislation should be passed because it could help them distribute more food.

“I live to serve and help our community out,” she said, “They bless me more than you could ever know.”