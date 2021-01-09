U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey said Saturday that he believes President Donald Trump committed impeachable acts for inciting the violent mob that attacked the Capitol as Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Toomey, a Republican who announced in the fall that he won’t seek reelection in 2022, told FOX News he expects the Democratic-controlled House to send impeachment articles to the Senate in the coming week.

The senator did not say if he believes the president should be convicted in an impeachment trial, and he expressed concern that House Democrats “would completely politicize” it.

But Toomey stated, “I do think the president committed impeachable offenses.”

In the months since the Nov. election, Toomey congratulated Biden on winning the presidency and declined to join efforts by many Pennsylvania Republican politicians to overturn the election results in the courts. He also voted against efforts to strip the electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania during the Wednesday joint session that had been interrupted by the attack on the Capitol.

U.S Rep. Lloyd Smucker, who represents the district that includes all of Lancaster County, voted early Thursday morning to strip his state’s electoral votes, joining seven other Pennsylvania congressmen. Smucker did not respond Saturday evening to LNP’s request for comment on Toomey’s remarks.

On Friday, Smucker tweeted, “I was horrified by the violence and destruction that occurred at the U.S. Capitol. The violence and riotous acts targeting the heart of our democracy are not who we are as a country.”