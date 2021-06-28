U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey predicted Monday that President Joe Biden’s effort to increase government spending on social programs will create an opening for conservatives to take back control of Congress in 2022.

“The Democrats are overreaching,” Toomey said at a morning event with business leaders in Lancaster. “President Biden’s agenda has these radical elements that most Pennsylvanians don’t agree with, so I think a conservative Republican could do fine… 2022 could be a really good Republican year.”

Speaking at the Lancaster Chamber’s first in-person “Wake Up With the Issues” event since the pandemic, Toomey devoted much of his remarks to criticizing the Biden administration for being too “extreme and aggressive,” pointing to Biden’s political appointees and infrastructure proposals as examples.

Later during remarks to the Pennsylvania Press Club in Harrisburg, Toomey summed up Biden’s goal as wanting the federal government to take on a bigger role in delivering benefits to more Americans.

“It seems to me what's animating the Biden agenda is to have the federal government provide the needs of the middle class, just completely divorce any sense of personal responsibility and simply have a government program for every need that virtually everything that a middle class person or family could have,” he said.

Toomey’s tough words about Biden are in line with his background as a reliable conservative elected to the Senate during the 2010 Tea Party wave. Tacitly, they could be a reminder to some GOP activists who pushed to censure Toomey in February after he was one of just seven Senate Republicans to vote to impeach former President Trump for his role in inciting the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Multiple business leaders thanked Toomey for his service as a U.S. Senator during Monday’s chamber event, with one leader thanking Pennsylvania’s GOP senator for “looking out for our pocketbooks” during his tenure.

In Harrisburg, Toomey was asked about polls showing large numbers of Republicans believing that Trump actually won the 2020 election. He responded by predicting that most GOP voters will eventually see that Trump’s actions after the election were reprehensible, even as they rightly see the Trump presidency as a largely successful one that, prior to the pandemic, produced the most robust economy of his lifetime.

Inflation and immigration

Toomey, the ranking member on the Senate Banking committee, also discussed his fears that huge government spending under Biden and loose monetary policy by the Federal Reserve could result in runaway inflation.

“[Inflation] is printing too many dollars for the amount of economic activity we have, and the Fed has been doing that at a staggering pace. Last year the money supply grew by the most it has grown since World War II,” Toomey said. “We’re not in a recovery mode right now, we’re certainly not in a recession, we’re in a full-blown expansion right now.”

As the ranking Republican member of the Banking Committee, Toomey said he still has a number of “modest” goals he wants to achieve before he leaves office in 18 months, including an opportunity to reform the floundering National Flood Insurance Program.

Matt Johnson, refugee community organizer for Church World Service, attended the Chamber event and asked Toomey about whether he would support legislation that would create a path to citizenship for long-time undocumented agriculture employees. Toomey said he supports a significant increase in legal immigration.

Johnson said he believes this is an economic issue, with more than 140,000 immigrants coming to Pennsylvania, while the rest of the state’s population gets older or is moving away.

“This is a workforce issue,” Johnson said. “What we know from the Chamber itself and the census numbers is that we owe a debt of gratitude from immigrants both legal and undocumented. Without them, we wouldn’t have grown [our economy].

Johnson also presented Toomey’s staff with a letter from a local undocumented dairy farm employee who wants to become a citizen, and will be setting up a time with Toomey to meet undocumented workers, farmers and other agricultural stakeholders in the area.

Looking ahead to 2022

Toomey said he does not plan to become a lobbyist after he completes his term as senator in 2022.

While Toomey’s future will not be as a federal elected official, he said at the Press Club Luncheon he will use unspent campaign funds to support Republican candidates next year. He has not made a decision about whether he would make an endorsement for any Republican attempting to replace him, but said he expects the Republican field to grow in the coming weeks.

“I do think it's important that, to win elections, especially in competitive districts and competitive states, candidates will have to run on ideas and principles not on allegiance to a man [Trump],” Toomey told members of the press after his Press Club speech about the future of the Republican party. “So, that will manifest itself in the ‘22 election."

Sam Janesch contributed reporting.