Today is the last day to register to vote in the June 2 election. To register online, visit pavoterservices.pa.gov.

Registered voters can apply online for an absentee or mail-in ballot for the first time this year.

Voters previously had to request an absentee ballot by mail, then send back the ballot to their county elections office by the Friday preceding Election Day that year.

Pennsylvania now allows those who prefer to vote by mail but do not qualify for absentee ballots to cast ballots by mail.

May 26 is the last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot. For more information on mail-in ballots, visit votespa.com.