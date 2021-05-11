Today is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the May 18 primary.

Voters who want to vote by mail must have their application completed and submitted by 5 p.m.

Christa Miller, Lancaster County’s chief clerk of voter registration, said that as of Monday voters had submitted 26,309 applications for mail ballots and 25,258 ballots had so far been sent to voters.

Some 1,043 completed ballots had been received by the elections office, and Miller expected that number to increase later on Monday as the office continued to process the day’s mail delivery.

Miller said voters applying today should not do so by mail, since the application will not be delivered to the county by the 5 p.m. deadline.

Instead, voters applying today for mail ballots should fill out an application online at votespa.com, or visit the Lancaster County Voter Registration Office at 150 N. Duke St., Lancaster, in person before 5 p.m.

Completed ballots from mail voters must be received by 8 p.m. on Primary Election Day, May 18. Mail voters can also use a special drop box at the Chestnut Street entrance to the Lancaster County Government Center at 150 N. Queen St.

The drop box is available May 12 from 8:30 to 5 p.m.; May 13 and 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., May 15 from 8 a.m. to noon; May 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and May 18 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.