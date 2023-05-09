Today is the last day to apply for mail-in ballots for the May 16 primary, which features contests for local school boards, boroughs and townships, as well as countywide races. In order to vote by mail in Pennsylvania, voters must first apply each year to do so. Voters can opt in to a permanent list to automatically receive an application every year. The option to join that list can be found on mail-in ballot applications.

Republicans and Democrats interested in voting by mail in the primary must submit a completed application by 5 p.m. today at the Lancaster County elections office, 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117, in downtown Lancaster.

While it is too late to submit an application by mail, voters can download mail-in ballot applications at vote.pa.gov and deliver the completed applications to the elections office. Applications are available in English, Spanish and traditional Chinese. Voters also can walk into the elections office to apply.

Only registered voters can apply for mail-in ballots.

Voters who already have received mail-in ballots have one more week to fill them out. Ballots are due in the elections office by 8 p.m. on primary day.

State officials are advising voters not to test their luck with the U.S. Postal Service in the final week of an election and instead drop off their ballots in person at the county elections office.

If you take your mail-in ballot to the elections office in person, an election worker will check that you’ve signed and dated your voter declaration on the outer envelope. Election workers in Lancaster County do not notify voters who make a mistake on the outer envelope when the office receives the ballot through the mail.

Mail-in ballot error

About 3,500 voters who requested mail-in ballots received primary ballots that contained an error directing them to choose one candidate for state Superior Court judge instead of two.

As a result, all voters who requested mail-in ballots will receive a corrected replacement, regardless of whether they received the initial flawed ballot. That means all mail-in ballots sent to voters will have “REPLACEMENT” printed in red above their home address.

Anyone who uses the initial faulty ballot without sending in the replacement will have their votes counted. If a voter marks one choice for Superior Court judge, it will be counted. If a voter marks two choices despite the erroneous instruction to select just one, those will both be counted as well, according to Commissioner John Trescot, who chairs the county board of elections.