From postal worker to plaintiff:

November 2010: Groff takes a part-time carrier job in Quarryville. He resigns 11 months later.

April 2012: Groff is rehired part-time in Quarryville.

July 2012: Groff is promoted to “rural carrier associate,” working from the Paradise post office.

November 2013: The U.S. Postal Service signs a contract with Amazon.com to deliver packages in two major cities. Amazon soon expands this contract to most parts of the U.S.

Fall 2015: Groff is working at the Quarryville post office when it starts delivering Amazon packages, including on Sundays. Mail carriers start rotating out Sunday shifts. Groff gets the postmaster to exempt him from this.

August 2016: After the postmaster tells Groff she can no longer exclude him from working Sundays, Groff transfers to the Holtwood post office, which is not delivering Amazon packages.

March 2017: Holtwood starts delivering Amazon packages. Groff misses his first Sunday shift.

April 2017: Management has a “pre-disciplinary interview” with Groff. By December he’ll have had six such interviews and will get a “letter of warning” as he continues to miss Sunday shifts.

January 2018: Groff gets a disciplinary warning. He will get another one in October, and Groff fears he could be fired “at any moment.”

January 2019 January: Groff resigns, saying that he expects to be fired soon. Several months later, he sues the Postal Service for violating his civil rights.

April 2021: Groff loses his case in federal district court. His team appeals.

May 2022: Groff’s team loses in federal appeals court. They petition the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case.

January 2023: The U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear the Groff case.

SOURCES: Legal documents filed with the U.S. Supreme Court and statements by Gerald Groff and First Liberty Institute.

