Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler’s legislative district in the Southern End has the second-lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the state, with only 32.2% of residents fully vaccinated, according to data collected by the state Department of Health.

Rep. Steve Mentzer’s legislative district has one of the highest vaccination rates: 66.3% of residents in Manheim Township, Lititz and Warwick are fully vaccinated. Rep. Brett Miller’s district in East and West Hempfield has 64.1% of its residents fully vaccinated, according to state health data.

Overall, 57.3% of Lancaster County’s residents were fully vaccinated as of Sept. 24.

In each legislative district, there are a number of factors that explain the varying vaccination rates, such as whether a district has a large retired population targeted by aggressive vaccination efforts, or if there is a significant number of people living in the various Plain religious communities.Though vaccine data is not tracked by religion, members of the Amish and Old Order Mennonite communities believe they have already reached herd immunity to COVID-19 and do not need to be vaccinated, LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than 87% of people 65 or older are fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania, which outpaces the statewide rate of 57.6% of all ages.

Here are the vaccination rates (including children) by population in each legislative district, per the Department of Health, as of Sept. 24:

36th Senatorial District (Sen. Ryan Aument): 48.7%

13th Senatorial District (Sen. Scott Martin): 49.1%

37th Legislative District (Rep. Mindy Fee): 44.7%

41st Legislative District (Rep. Brett Miller): 64.1%

43rd Legislative District (Rep. Keith Greiner): 51.7%

96th Legislative District (Rep. Mike Sturla): 48.8%

97th Legislative District (Rep. Steve Mentzer): 66.3%

98th Legislative District (Rep. Dave Hickernell): 50.1%

99th Legislative District (Rep. Dave Zimmerman): 38%

100th Legislative District (Rep. Bryan Cutler): 32.2%

13th Legislative District (Rep. John Lawrence): 44.4%

128th Legislative District (Rep. Mark Gillen): 52.1%

129th Legislative District (Rep. Jim Cox): 51.8%

All of Lancaster County’s legislative delegation, with the exception of Lancaster city Rep. Mike Sturla, are Republicans.

Role of a lawmaker

A spokesperson for Cutler attributed his district’s low vaccination rate to personal choice.

“Ultimately, personal healthcare decisions are up to individuals and their families,” Cutler’s spokesman Mike Straub said in an email.

Cutler has said, like many Republican members of Lancaster’s state legislative delegation, that anyone who wants to be vaccinated should have access to the vaccine — with little public advocacy to those who may be vaccine hesitant.

Cutler’s role, however, is to provide information to his constituents on important issues and state services, Straub said. He’s done this by consistently advertising vaccine updates in his weekly email to constituents, on social media and when speaking to constituents, he added.

Straub said this data released from the Department of Health “attempts to politicize the vaccine” by splitting it along legislative district lines. It would be more helpful if the data was released at a school-district level, he added.

In GOP U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s 11th Congressional District, which covers all of Lancaster County and the southern part of York County, 47.5% of residents are fully vaccinated. The congressional district with the highest vaccination rate (excluding Philadelphia) is in western Pennsylvania, represented by U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, a Democrat. Lamb’s Pittsburgh-area congressional district has a 59.2% vaccination rate.

The data broken out by legislative district excludes vaccination rates for districts in Philadelphia, the state health department said, noting the city uses a different reporting system.