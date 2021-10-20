Nine of Lancaster County’s 16 public school districts have contested races, with more nominated candidates than seats available. Below are the candidates on each of those ballots. Candidates in a number of other districts are running unopposed, and write-in candidates may be challenging the nominees in some districts. This list includes only the contested ballot races. Candidates are listed in the order they appear on the ballot.
COLUMBIA
4-year terms
4 seats, 5 candidates
Katherine Miller (D/R)
Age: 29
Occupation: Environmental health and safety professional
Devon Fisher (D/R)
Age: 38
Occupation: Teacher
Sonya M. Duncan (D)
Age: 51
Occupation: Human resources
Jason Price II (R)
Age: 46
Occupation: Laborer
Ryan Sexton (R)
Age: 37
Occupation: Retired military, stay-at-home parent
INCUMBENT: Duncan
CONESTOGA VALLEY
4-year terms
4 seats, 8 candidates
Kesha Morant Williams (D)
Age: 44
Occupation: College professor, Penn State Berks
Lisa M. Whitacre (D)
Age:54
Occupation: Human resources
Dana G. Mead (D)
Age: 60
Occupation: Retired professor
Victoria Shank (D)
Age: 37
Occupation: Account manager
Philip G. Hurst (R)
Age: 39
Occupation: Lineman
Michael Talley (R)
Age: 54
Occupation: Procurement manager
Kathy Trowbridge (R)
Age: 70
Occupation: Clerk, Hospice and Community Care
Dianna Wiley Capka (R)
Age: 41
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom, part-time photographer
INCUMBENTS: Morant Williams, Whitacre, Mead and Talley
2-year terms
2 seats, 4 candidates
Victoria Shank (D)
Age: 37
Occupation: Account manager
Ajay R. Marwaha (D)
Age: 50
Occupation: Physician
Michael Talley (R)
Age: 54
Occupation: Procurement manager
Diane M. Martin (R)
Age: 41
Occupation: Occupational therapist
INCUMBENTS: Talley and Martin
EASTERN LANCASTER COUNTY
4-year terms
4 seats, 5 candidates
Sean Reese (D)
Age: 32
Occupation: Teacher
Gary Buck (R)
Age: 45
Occupation: Clergy
Paul W. Irvin (R)
Age: 67
Occupation: Fleet mechanic
Jonathan Dahl (R)
Age: 37
Occupation: Sales
Bryan Naranjo (R)
Age: 40
Occupation: Finance, FB Holdings LLC
INCUMBENTS: Buck, Irvin, Dahl and Naranjo
ELIZABETHTOWN
4-year terms
4 seats, 7 candidates
Kristy Moore (D)
Age: 37
Occupation: Teacher
Sarah Zahn (D)
Age: 42
Occupation: Self-employed
Jagger Gilleland (D)
Age: 18
Occupation: Student, orchard assistant
Jim Read (R)
Age: 64
Occupation: Bank supervisor
Stephen T. Lindemuth (R)
Age: 49
Occupation: Substitute teacher
James C. Emery (R)
Age: 49
Occupation: General contractor
Danielle D. Lindemuth (R)
Age: 45
Occupation: Secretary
INCUMBENT: Read
EPHRATA AREA
4-year terms
4 seats, 5 candidates
Timothy L. Craven (D)
Age: 70
Occupation: Pastor, Mellinger’s Lutheran Church
Justin L. Showalter (R)
Age: 38
Occupation: Transportation
David A. Wissler (R)
Age: 40
Occupation: Realtor
Philip L. Eby (R)
Age: 53
Occupation: Director of business development
Timothy W. Stayer (R)
Age: 63
Occupation: Corporate risk manager
INCUMBENTS: Wissler, Eby and Stayer
HEMPFIELD
4-year terms
4 seats, 7 candidates
Amy R. Moreno (D)
Age: 51
Occupation: Freelance editor
Alison Hutchinson (D)
Age: 46
Occupation: University registrar
Linda Johnston (D/R)
Age: 69
Occupation: Homemaker
Theron Mitchell (D)
Age: 27
Occupation: Sales director
Richard Garber (R)
Age: 38
Occupation: Firefighter
Michael Donato (R)
Age: 64
Occupation: Retired, part-time nurse
Charles S. Merris Jr. (R)
Age: 66
Occupation: Engineer
INCUMBENTS: Johnston, Donato and Merris
2-year term
1 seat, 2 candidates
Jennifer Applegate (D)
Age: 43
Occupation: Social worker
Justin Wolgemuth (R)
Age: 48
Occupation: Senior VP of operations, Masonic Villages
INCUMBENT: None
MANHEIM CENTRAL
4-year terms
4 seats, 5 candidates
Linda A. Williams (D/R)
Age: 73
Occupation: Retired teacher
Steven A. Bushey (D/R)
Age: 47
Occupation: Chef/owner
John Nied (D)
Age: 48
Occupation: Director of operations, Arconic Inc.
Chip Gearhart (R)
Age: 65
Occupation: Director, Gearhart Brothers
Matthew P. Linder (R)
Age: 40
Occupation: Sales, HB Home Services
INCUMBENTS: Williams, Bushey, Nied and Linder
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP
4-year terms
4 seats, 8 candidates
Nikki Rivera (D)
Age: 48
Occupation: Teacher
Joyce Stephens (D)
Age: 48
Occupation: Homemaker
Terrance Henderson (D)
Age: 49
Occupation: Homemaker
Adam Hosey (D)
Age: 34
Occupation: Graphic designer
Michael Landis (R)
Age: 33
Occupation: Farmer, landscaper
Kim Romano (R)
Age: 45
Occupation: Staffing/human resources
Erin Hoffman (R)
Age: 45
Occupation: Project manager
Kyle Hunt (R)
Age: 53
Occupation: Certified public accountant
INCUMBENTS: Rivera, Stephens and Henderson
2-year term
1 seat, 2 candidates
John Smith (D)
Age: 71
Occupation: Retired
Keith Krueger (R)
Age: 55
Occupation: Chiropractor
INCUMBENT: Smith
WARWICK
4-year terms
4 seats, 7 candidates
M. Sam Droke-Dickinson (D)
Age: 48
Occupation: Business owner
Jack L. Enco (D)
Age: 68
Occupation: Retired
Lynn M. Stover (D)
Age: 64
Occupation: Contact tracer/retired teacher
Michael Landis (R)
Age: 58
Occupation: Self-employed
Millard P. Eppig Jr. (R)
Age: 59
Occupation: Scheduling manager
Matthew Knouse (R)
Age: 51
Occupation: Salesman
James Koelsch (R)
Age: 53
Occupation: VP, information technology
INCUMBENTS: Landis, Eppig and Knouse