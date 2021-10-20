First Day Etown 2.jpg
Elizabethtown high school and middle school students walk into school after their bus ride during the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

 Suzette Wenger

Nine of Lancaster County’s 16 public school districts have contested races, with more nominated candidates than seats available. Below are the candidates on each of those ballots. Candidates in a number of other districts are running unopposed, and write-in candidates may be challenging the nominees in some districts. This list includes only the contested ballot races. Candidates are listed in the order they appear on the ballot.

COLUMBIA

4-year terms

4 seats, 5 candidates

Katherine Miller (D/R)

Age: 29

Occupation: Environmental health and safety professional

Devon Fisher (D/R)

Age: 38

Occupation: Teacher

Sonya M. Duncan (D)

Age: 51

Occupation: Human resources

Jason Price II (R)

Age: 46

Occupation: Laborer

Ryan Sexton (R)

Age: 37

Occupation: Retired military, stay-at-home parent

INCUMBENT: Duncan

CONESTOGA VALLEY

4-year terms

4 seats, 8 candidates

Kesha Morant Williams (D)

Age: 44

Occupation: College professor, Penn State Berks

Lisa M. Whitacre (D)

Age:54

Occupation: Human resources

Dana G. Mead (D)

Age: 60

Occupation: Retired professor

Victoria Shank (D)

Age: 37

Occupation: Account manager

Philip G. Hurst (R)

Age: 39

Occupation: Lineman

Michael Talley (R)

Age: 54

Occupation: Procurement manager

Kathy Trowbridge (R)

Age: 70

Occupation: Clerk, Hospice and Community Care

Dianna Wiley Capka (R)

Age: 41

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom, part-time photographer

INCUMBENTS: Morant Williams, Whitacre, Mead and Talley

2-year terms

2 seats, 4 candidates

Victoria Shank (D)

Age: 37

Occupation: Account manager

Ajay R. Marwaha (D)

Age: 50

Occupation: Physician

Michael Talley (R)

Age: 54

Occupation: Procurement manager

Diane M. Martin (R)

Age: 41

Occupation: Occupational therapist

INCUMBENTS: Talley and Martin

EASTERN LANCASTER COUNTY

4-year terms

4 seats, 5 candidates

Sean Reese (D)

Age: 32

Occupation: Teacher

Gary Buck (R)

Age: 45

Occupation: Clergy

Paul W. Irvin (R)

Age: 67

Occupation: Fleet mechanic

Jonathan Dahl (R)

Age: 37

Occupation: Sales

Bryan Naranjo (R)

Age: 40

Occupation: Finance, FB Holdings LLC

INCUMBENTS: Buck, Irvin, Dahl and Naranjo

ELIZABETHTOWN

4-year terms

4 seats, 7 candidates

Kristy Moore (D)

Age: 37

Occupation: Teacher

Sarah Zahn (D)

Age: 42

Occupation: Self-employed

Jagger Gilleland (D)

Age: 18

Occupation: Student, orchard assistant

Jim Read (R)

Age: 64

Occupation: Bank supervisor

Stephen T. Lindemuth (R)

Age: 49

Occupation: Substitute teacher

James C. Emery (R)

Age: 49

Occupation: General contractor

Danielle D. Lindemuth (R)

Age: 45

Occupation: Secretary

INCUMBENT: Read

EPHRATA AREA

4-year terms

4 seats, 5 candidates

Timothy L. Craven (D)

Age: 70

Occupation: Pastor, Mellinger’s Lutheran Church

Justin L. Showalter (R)

Age: 38

Occupation: Transportation

David A. Wissler (R)

Age: 40

Occupation: Realtor

Philip L. Eby (R)

Age: 53

Occupation: Director of business development

Timothy W. Stayer (R)

Age: 63

Occupation: Corporate risk manager

INCUMBENTS: Wissler, Eby and Stayer

HEMPFIELD

4-year terms

4 seats, 7 candidates

Amy R. Moreno (D)

Age: 51

Occupation: Freelance editor

Alison Hutchinson (D)

Age: 46

Occupation: University registrar

Linda Johnston (D/R)

Age: 69

Occupation: Homemaker

Theron Mitchell (D)

Age: 27

Occupation: Sales director

Richard Garber (R)

Age: 38

Occupation: Firefighter

Michael Donato (R)

Age: 64

Occupation: Retired, part-time nurse

Charles S. Merris Jr. (R)

Age: 66

Occupation: Engineer

INCUMBENTS: Johnston, Donato and Merris

2-year term

1 seat, 2 candidates

Jennifer Applegate (D)

Age: 43

Occupation: Social worker

Justin Wolgemuth (R)

Age: 48

Occupation: Senior VP of operations, Masonic Villages

INCUMBENT: None

MANHEIM CENTRAL

4-year terms

4 seats, 5 candidates

Linda A. Williams (D/R)

Age: 73

Occupation: Retired teacher

Steven A. Bushey (D/R)

Age: 47

Occupation: Chef/owner

John Nied (D)

Age: 48

Occupation: Director of operations, Arconic Inc.

Chip Gearhart (R)

Age: 65

Occupation: Director, Gearhart Brothers

Matthew P. Linder (R)

Age: 40

Occupation: Sales, HB Home Services

INCUMBENTS: Williams, Bushey, Nied and Linder

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP

4-year terms

4 seats, 8 candidates

Nikki Rivera (D)

Age: 48

Occupation: Teacher

Joyce Stephens (D)

Age: 48

Occupation: Homemaker

Terrance Henderson (D)

Age: 49

Occupation: Homemaker

Adam Hosey (D)

Age: 34

Occupation: Graphic designer

Michael Landis (R)

Age: 33

Occupation: Farmer, landscaper

Kim Romano (R)

Age: 45

Occupation: Staffing/human resources

Erin Hoffman (R)

Age: 45

Occupation: Project manager

Kyle Hunt (R)

Age: 53

Occupation: Certified public accountant

INCUMBENTS: Rivera, Stephens and Henderson

2-year term

1 seat, 2 candidates

John Smith (D)

Age: 71

Occupation: Retired

Keith Krueger (R)

Age: 55

Occupation: Chiropractor

INCUMBENT: Smith

WARWICK

4-year terms

4 seats, 7 candidates

M. Sam Droke-Dickinson (D)

Age: 48

Occupation: Business owner

Jack L. Enco (D)

Age: 68

Occupation: Retired

Lynn M. Stover (D)

Age: 64

Occupation: Contact tracer/retired teacher

Michael Landis (R)

Age: 58

Occupation: Self-employed

Millard P. Eppig Jr. (R)

Age: 59

Occupation: Scheduling manager

Matthew Knouse (R)

Age: 51

Occupation: Salesman

James Koelsch (R)

Age: 53

Occupation: VP, information technology

INCUMBENTS: Landis, Eppig and Knouse

