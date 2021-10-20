Nine of Lancaster County’s 16 public school districts have contested races, with more nominated candidates than seats available. Below are the candidates on each of those ballots. Candidates in a number of other districts are running unopposed, and write-in candidates may be challenging the nominees in some districts. This list includes only the contested ballot races. Candidates are listed in the order they appear on the ballot.

COLUMBIA

4-year terms

4 seats, 5 candidates

Katherine Miller (D/R)

Age: 29

Occupation: Environmental health and safety professional

Devon Fisher (D/R)

Age: 38

Occupation: Teacher

Sonya M. Duncan (D)

Age: 51

Occupation: Human resources

Jason Price II (R)

Age: 46

Occupation: Laborer

Ryan Sexton (R)

Age: 37

Occupation: Retired military, stay-at-home parent

INCUMBENT: Duncan

CONESTOGA VALLEY

4-year terms

4 seats, 8 candidates

Kesha Morant Williams (D)

Age: 44

Occupation: College professor, Penn State Berks

Lisa M. Whitacre (D)

Age:54

Occupation: Human resources

Dana G. Mead (D)

Age: 60

Occupation: Retired professor

Victoria Shank (D)

Age: 37

Occupation: Account manager

Philip G. Hurst (R)

Age: 39

Occupation: Lineman

Michael Talley (R)

Age: 54

Occupation: Procurement manager

Kathy Trowbridge (R)

Age: 70

Occupation: Clerk, Hospice and Community Care

Dianna Wiley Capka (R)

Age: 41

Occupation: Stay-at-home mom, part-time photographer

INCUMBENTS: Morant Williams, Whitacre, Mead and Talley

2-year terms

2 seats, 4 candidates

Victoria Shank (D)

Age: 37

Occupation: Account manager

Ajay R. Marwaha (D)

Age: 50

Occupation: Physician

Michael Talley (R)

Age: 54

Occupation: Procurement manager

Diane M. Martin (R)

Age: 41

Occupation: Occupational therapist

INCUMBENTS: Talley and Martin

EASTERN LANCASTER COUNTY

4-year terms

4 seats, 5 candidates

Sean Reese (D)

Age: 32

Occupation: Teacher

Gary Buck (R)

Age: 45

Occupation: Clergy

Paul W. Irvin (R)

Age: 67

Occupation: Fleet mechanic

Jonathan Dahl (R)

Age: 37

Occupation: Sales

Bryan Naranjo (R)

Age: 40

Occupation: Finance, FB Holdings LLC

INCUMBENTS: Buck, Irvin, Dahl and Naranjo

ELIZABETHTOWN

4-year terms

4 seats, 7 candidates

Kristy Moore (D)

Age: 37

Occupation: Teacher

Sarah Zahn (D)

Age: 42

Occupation: Self-employed

Jagger Gilleland (D)

Age: 18

Occupation: Student, orchard assistant

Jim Read (R)

Age: 64

Occupation: Bank supervisor

Stephen T. Lindemuth (R)

Age: 49

Occupation: Substitute teacher

James C. Emery (R)

Age: 49

Occupation: General contractor

Danielle D. Lindemuth (R)

Age: 45

Occupation: Secretary

INCUMBENT: Read

EPHRATA AREA

4-year terms

4 seats, 5 candidates

Timothy L. Craven (D)

Age: 70

Occupation: Pastor, Mellinger’s Lutheran Church

Justin L. Showalter (R)

Age: 38

Occupation: Transportation

David A. Wissler (R)

Age: 40

Occupation: Realtor

Philip L. Eby (R)

Age: 53

Occupation: Director of business development

Timothy W. Stayer (R)

Age: 63

Occupation: Corporate risk manager

INCUMBENTS: Wissler, Eby and Stayer

HEMPFIELD

4-year terms

4 seats, 7 candidates

Amy R. Moreno (D)

Age: 51

Occupation: Freelance editor

Alison Hutchinson (D)

Age: 46

Occupation: University registrar

Linda Johnston (D/R)

Age: 69

Occupation: Homemaker

Theron Mitchell (D)

Age: 27

Occupation: Sales director

Richard Garber (R)

Age: 38

Occupation: Firefighter

Michael Donato (R)

Age: 64

Occupation: Retired, part-time nurse

Charles S. Merris Jr. (R)

Age: 66

Occupation: Engineer

INCUMBENTS: Johnston, Donato and Merris

2-year term

1 seat, 2 candidates

Jennifer Applegate (D)

Age: 43

Occupation: Social worker

Justin Wolgemuth (R)

Age: 48

Occupation: Senior VP of operations, Masonic Villages

INCUMBENT: None

MANHEIM CENTRAL

4-year terms

4 seats, 5 candidates

Linda A. Williams (D/R)

Age: 73

Occupation: Retired teacher

Steven A. Bushey (D/R)

Age: 47

Occupation: Chef/owner

John Nied (D)

Age: 48

Occupation: Director of operations, Arconic Inc.

Chip Gearhart (R)

Age: 65

Occupation: Director, Gearhart Brothers

Matthew P. Linder (R)

Age: 40

Occupation: Sales, HB Home Services

INCUMBENTS: Williams, Bushey, Nied and Linder

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP

4-year terms

4 seats, 8 candidates

Nikki Rivera (D)

Age: 48

Occupation: Teacher

Joyce Stephens (D)

Age: 48

Occupation: Homemaker

Terrance Henderson (D)

Age: 49

Occupation: Homemaker

Adam Hosey (D)

Age: 34

Occupation: Graphic designer

Michael Landis (R)

Age: 33

Occupation: Farmer, landscaper

Kim Romano (R)

Age: 45

Occupation: Staffing/human resources

Erin Hoffman (R)

Age: 45

Occupation: Project manager

Kyle Hunt (R)

Age: 53

Occupation: Certified public accountant

INCUMBENTS: Rivera, Stephens and Henderson

2-year term

1 seat, 2 candidates

John Smith (D)

Age: 71

Occupation: Retired

Keith Krueger (R)

Age: 55

Occupation: Chiropractor

INCUMBENT: Smith

WARWICK

4-year terms

4 seats, 7 candidates

M. Sam Droke-Dickinson (D)

Age: 48

Occupation: Business owner

Jack L. Enco (D)

Age: 68

Occupation: Retired

Lynn M. Stover (D)

Age: 64

Occupation: Contact tracer/retired teacher

Michael Landis (R)

Age: 58

Occupation: Self-employed

Millard P. Eppig Jr. (R)

Age: 59

Occupation: Scheduling manager

Matthew Knouse (R)

Age: 51

Occupation: Salesman

James Koelsch (R)

Age: 53

Occupation: VP, information technology

INCUMBENTS: Landis, Eppig and Knouse